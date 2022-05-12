ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Galaxy Z Flip 4 leak shows a very familiar looking foldable

By Jon Porter
The Verge
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust hours after we got our first glimpse at the potential design of Samsung’s Z Fold 4, unofficial renders of its smaller sibling — the Z Flip 4 — have also leaked via 91Mobiles and OnLeaks. But while the next Fold might get a redesigned camera bump, the Z Flip 4’s...

www.theverge.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Best Android Phones in 2022

One of the best advantages Android phones allow you is choice. Phones running Android come in all different sizes and prices from a variety of manufacturers, including Samsung, OnePlus, Motorola, Google among others. Many of those phones come with the state-of-the-art features like fast 5G connectivity, vivid Super AMOLED displays, 120Hz refresh rate screens, large batteries and multiple cameras. Those with deeper pockets can access futuristic, cutting-edge tech like the folding displays found on foldable phones like the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Galaxy#Design#Smart Phone
BGR.com

iPhone 14 Max leaks show the phone’s design

Apple will unveil four new iPhones in the second half of the year for the third consecutive year. However, the iPhone 14 lineup is getting a significant change. The mini size that Apple introduced with the iPhone 12 series is going away in favor of a cheaper version of the Pro Max size. That’s the so-called 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, which appeared in a couple of new leaks that seem to confirm its design.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Galaxy Z Fold 4 could boast a better telephoto camera than S22 Ultra

The foldable space is getting hotter with each passing year. Samsung is the undisputed market leader at the moment but given that a couple of other companies have released impressive bendable phones this year and some manufacturers are apparently gearing up to release refined versions of their older phones, the South Korean giant will have to fight harder to keep its position. One area in need of improvement is the camera and it looks like the company is already on it.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Samsung Galaxy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
The Verge

Samsung’s next flagship foldable allegedly leaks

Samsung’s anticipated 2022 flagship foldable — the Galaxy Z Fold 4 — may have just leaked in unofficial renders published by SmartPrix, based on information from the often reliable Onleaks. The renders of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 show a similar overall design to its predecessor, the Z Fold 3, with a 6.2-inch cover display and a 7.6-inch folding inner display, but with a redesigned rear camera configuration inspired by this year’s Galaxy S22 Ultra.
ELECTRONICS
TechSpot

Samsung and LG showcase foldable and slidable OLED displays

Forward-looking: Foldable displays have yet to become a mainstream success. Display manufacturers like Samsung and LG are working on several concepts for future devices, and they seem to believe that foldable and rollable displays will have an important place in a number of other applications. Foldable devices are in a...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Galaxy Z Fold 4 design leak reveals something we never expected

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is three months from release, which explains why the number of leaks is increasing. And why we already have renders showing the purported Galaxy Z Fold 4 design. The new phone might resemble the previous version, but it won’t be identical to the Fold 3. That’s what several design leaks have told us so far, and the renders put that in perspective.
CELL PHONES
Interesting Engineering

A creative genius built a spinning car to recreate weightlessness on Earth

Geng Shuai, renowned as China's "Useless Edison" for his brilliant but impractical inventions, has created a weightless centrifugal car that can rotate, giving him the sensation of being in space while driving. He apparently always desired to go to space and feel the sensations of weightlessness and spinning freely. Since he was unable to achieve his dream, he decided to invent a vehicle that would allow him to replicate the feeling.
CARS
Gadget Flow

AirFort inflatable instant play fort sets up in seconds and provides hours of fun

Keep fun on hand at all times with the AirFort inflatable instant play fort. It takes fewer than 30 seconds to set it up with a standard box fan, yet it can provide hours of fun for your children! Kids love making forts, but it can make a mess of your living space. This inflatable option is safe, durable, and breathable. Plus, all you need is a standard box fan to get it up and going. Ideal for play dates, movie nights, slumber parties, and rainy afternoons, it weighs only 1.5 pounds for easy packability and storage. In fact, you can clean it up simply by stuffing it into its matching carry bag. Choose from a variety of styles, including Starry Night, UFO, Cottage, Cabin, and Royal Castle.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy