Luxury sneaker brand Golden Goose plans to open a new location at Legacy West in Plano. The new store will be located at 7801 Windrose Ave. An exact opening date has not yet been announced. Golden Goose is based out of Italy and was started by fashion designers Francesca Rinaldo and Alessandro Gallo, according to the company’s website. The brand specializes in high-quality, chic, streetwear shoes, the website states. The company also sells clothing and accessories items. Golden Goose has stores across the world, including a flagship store in Dallas at 8687 N. Central Expressway. A phone number is not yet available. www.goldengoose.com.

PLANO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO