Lane County, OR

Carpetbaggering Dilettantes Abound!

By Tony Corcoran
 3 days ago

It’s been a hoot to be out and about in the last few weeks and seeing friends again after two years. Open heart surgery and geezer arthritis have slowed me down a bit, but as the Irish say: It’s better to be seen than viewed. I even...

Book Binge

Perhaps there’s something in the air. Maybe it’s all that pandemic isolation. Or just possibly Eugene really is a great city of the arts and the outdoors, whether we have a city hall or not. Whatever the reason, local authors have produced a bumper crop of great new books in recent months.
EUGENE, OR
Burnin’ Love

Tensions have been high during public debates for the position representing Springfield on the Lane County Board of County Commissioners. That was on display at a Zoom April 14 Springfield City Club forum. David Loveall, a conservative developer who has taken a lot of credit for Main Street’s success, rolled his eyes, shrugged and mouthed comments as incumbent Commissioner Joe Berney spoke.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
Slant

We’re celebrating this week! Former Eugene Weekly intern and Catalyst Journalism Project reporter Ardeshir Tabrizian won second place in investigative reporting in the prestigious Hearst Journalism Awards Program for his story about the death of Eugene resident Landon Payne in local law enforcement custody. Tabrizian is now a writer for the Salem Reporter. As long as we are bragging, former EW intern and freelancer Taylor Griggs is now a staff writer at BikePortland. Former intern Jack Forrest is an E&E News reporting intern for Politico, Ryan Ngyuen, a digital producer at the Seattle Times, is joined there by fellow former EW and Wall Street Journal intern Renata Geraldo, who will be a business reporter. Also a familiar name from EW’s pages now in Seattle is Jade Yamazaki Stewart, the editor of Eater Seattle.
EUGENE, OR
Pushing Back On Pushback

A question for Don Richey (Letters, 5/5), whose advice to Eugene liberals is as follows: “If you’re having a difficult time dealing with pushback, the smart thing to do is stop pushing. Else get out of the kitchen, as it were.”. Is that what you do, Don? Doesn’t...
EUGENE, OR

