Nurses Deb Kosior and Leslie Moniz stepped up during COVID. Fall River paid them tribute.

By Kristina Fontes, The Herald News
The Herald News
The Herald News
 4 days ago

FALL RIVER — On Wednesday , as part of National Nurses Week, Mayor Paul Coogan honored City Nurses Deb Kosior and Leslie Moniz for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an afternoon ceremony held in the Fall River Room at Government Center, Coogan proclaimed May 6 as Nurses Day (National Nurses Day was also May 6, and Nurses Week was from May 6 to May 12 ).

Kosior and Moniz were feted by Coogan and Director of Health and Human Services Tess Curran.

A veteran public health nurse, Kosior has handled not only COVID during the pandemic, but all of the other communicable diseases that are present in most communities, Curran said. Moniz offered her services to the city when the pandemic came to Fall River, and they along with other members of the Health Department have been waging the battle against COVID-19 ever since.

“Nurses across the state and across the country, whether they’re in hospitals, nursing homes, assisted living, or visiting nurses, they all got tossed into this battle … Overwhelmingly, they all did a five-star job,” Coogan said during his opening remarks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zvlwj_0fbMxqSE00

As he read the proclamation declaring Nurses Day, Coogan said, “Nurses continue to touch the lives of every member of our community, providing care to residents in the city of Fall River and across the commonwealth.”

He handed the proclamation to Kosior and Moniz, and then reflected on the pandemic that has continued now for 26 months and counting.

When COVID first began spreading across the United States in early 2020, “it was on our doorstep in a matter of weeks,” Coogan said.

“We worked together every single day during COVID on the numbers, the counts, the supplies, PPE, who needed what, what nursing home, where’s the outbreaks, and it was a long, extended struggle.”

Coogan also acknowledged emergency personnel, including those who helped with testing and vaccination efforts in the community.

The mayor then honored Moniz and Kosior individually for their “dedicated service to the city of Fall River.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aQLjF_0fbMxqSE00

Curran said Moniz had offered her services to the city at the beginning of the pandemic, “when we thought it was going to be a two-week shutdown, and immediately rolled up her sleeves, dove right in.”

She lauded Kosior and Moniz for the various duties they have shouldered throughout the pandemic, from enacting protocols, to contact tracing, disease investigation, and monitoring all of the other illnesses that are normal to deal with in a community, on top of dealing with COVID.

“Before COVID, a lot of folks didn’t know what the Health Department did, what our public health nurses did, and what we're doing on a daily basis, and I think that’s one of the positive things that came out of COVID, is that the whole world knows the importance of public health nursing now,” Curran said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AxJ4I_0fbMxqSE00

A representative from the offices of state reps Carole Fiola, Paul Schmid and Alan Silvia also presented Kosior and Moniz with two commendations for their “tireless dedication” to the city.

“We as a city are so lucky to have you both. The impact that you have on the city of Fall River is significant and it extends well beyond COVID-19. You’ve given so much to the department and to the city. You’ve sacrificed time with your family, and I’m just so glad that we’re here today to publicly recognize you for all that you’ve done,” Curran said.

Herald News/Taunton Daily Gazette copy editor and digital producer Kristina Fontes can be reached at kfontes@heraldnews.com . Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Herald News and Taunton Daily Gazette today.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Nurses Deb Kosior and Leslie Moniz stepped up during COVID. Fall River paid them tribute.

