Santa Ynez, CA

Aldonna (Donnie) Rohrbough

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAldonna Rohrbough passed away peacefully on May 3, after being bedridden for a year. “Donnie” is a nickname for her real first name, Aldonna, which seems to have been manufactured from the names of her two uncles Alton and Don. Donnie grew up in Taft, California, and was...

James "Jim" Walter Kunkle

James “Jim” Walter Kunkle, 66, passed away peacefully at home in Santa Ynez on April 16th, 2022, following an incredible life that ended with a battle with colon cancer. Jim was born August 1st, 1955, in Burbank, California, to James and Marian Kunkle, and he was raised in Chatsworth.
SANTA YNEZ, CA
Tell supervisors to extend Santa Maria River levee trail to Guadalupe | Guest Commentary

It’s a travesty that we don’t have a trail on the levee from Santa Maria to Guadalupe when it had been proposed more than 30 years ago — but it’s not too late. I was working in the Fifth District Supervisor’s Office in 1992 when the City of Santa Maria proposed moving forward with a plan to establish a levee bikeway that was in the county regional plan. It would take coordination between the county and the city since the county owned and maintained the levee and the city would provide access to the public.
GUADALUPE, CA
CIF baseball: Heredia and Hunt power Santa Ynez into semis

Owen Hunt was dominant as Santa Ynez beat San Gorgonio 6-1 in a CIF Southern Section Division 6 quarterfinal game at Santa Ynez. Hunt threw a complete game three-hitter, allowing just one earned run while striking out six. Senior Vic Heredia smacked a pair of home runs from the lead...
SANTA YNEZ, CA
3 New Places to Visit in Ventura, California

Head to Ventura for a beach-lover’s paradise full of sun, sand and surf. Even if you’re not frolicking in the waves, this ocean community north of Los Angeles offers the perfect getaway full of unique dining and entertainment experiences. This new music venue aims to bring major musical...
VENTURA, CA
Popular Palisades Restaurant Turns 50

A popular Pacific Palisades restaurant turned 50 this year. Gladstone’s Malibu, the venerable staple beachside restaurant, announced their celebration of 50 years in business on their Instagram page on March 26. The restaurant has been in business since 1972. The post said, “Gladstones is celebrating 50 YEARS !!! Join...
MALIBU, CA
Brentwood Police Travel to Texas to Make Arrest

The Brentwood Police Department reported that they had traveled to the State of Texas to arrest Kevin Brown of San Pablo for crimes he committed in the city of Brentwood. According to Brentwood Lt. Walter O’Grodnick, the crime occurred on April 9 at a home within the city. Crimes include being a felon in possession of a firearm, felony assault, and residential burglary. No other information on the incident was released.
BRENTWOOD, CA
Hancock College athletes celebrated for signing with four-year programs

Eight Hancock College student-athletes were celebrated for their commitments to four-year programs during a ceremony at the school Thursday. The group leads dozens of AHC athletes that will continue their careers at four-year programs next school year. Hancock baseball coach Chris Stevens celebrated two of his players who have signed,...
SANTA MARIA, CA
Sydney K. Snow -White

Loving, devoted, hardworking mother and dear grandmother, was born April 30, 1955 to Patricia Muñoz- Larson (dec.). She is the sister to Rex, Fred, Timothy (dec.), Christopher, Michelle and Janet. She grew up in the Santa Ynez Valley where she met & married her Shining White Knight: Mark White (passed away in 1999). Together they had six children: Joshua, Mark, Geoffrey, Timothy, Amanda & Mychal. Sydney spent the entirety of her adult life devoted to the happiness and achievements of her children and grandchildren but she also enjoyed a season of baking for her small business - Snow-White Bakery, and was a hard working employee at Anthem B.C. for 18 years.
OBITUARIES
Coastal Fire continues to burn after destroying 20 mansions in Southern California

ORANGE COUNTY, CA (3TV/CBS 5) - A fast-moving wildfire dubbed the “Coastal Fire” fueled by winds from the Pacific Ocean burned through several neighborhoods in Laguna Hills, California, just south of Los Angeles Wednesday evening. The wildfire, which continues to burn into Thursday, has grown to about 200 acres. Firefighters say at least 20 high-priced homes have been lost.
LAGUNA HILLS, CA
In California, the world’s largest legal weed market is going up in smoke

KAREN AND TOM HESSLER moved to their remote corner of Humboldt County, California, in 1971. Distrust of the government during the Vietnam war and a desire to live off the land drove them to settle in Ettersburg, some 225 miles (360km) north of San Francisco. “We thought we’d come out into the wilderness, and we could just do our thing,” Mrs Hessler says. The only way to get to the Hesslers’ farm is to navigate miles of serpentine dirt roads through northern California’s towering redwoods. The isolation that so intrigued “back to the land” hippies like the Hesslers also turned Humboldt County into the cannabis capital of California—and, therefore, America.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Nonprofit backs open, transparent process to determine Diablo Canyon's future | Guest Commentary

Nonprofit Californians for Green Nuclear Power, Inc. advocates for an open and transparent process to determine Diablo Canyon's future. CGNP organized rallies, including the Feb. 16, 2015 rally covered by the Santa Maria Times. Since about 2018, on the second and fourth Thursdays, CGNP has operated a booth at the downtown San Luis Obispo farmers market. We have gathered petitions signed by around 1,000 attendees supporting the continued safe operation of Diablo Canyon beyond 2025.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Obituaries
UCLA
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in Los Angeles, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews. L.A. is a metropolis that is always moving, even if only at a snail's pace on the road. While remaining on a network of freeways that crisscross the region allows passengers to bypass much of the city, they miss out on some of L.A.'s hidden beauties. Coffee, lots of coffee, ideally with a little break at one of the city's greatest coffee shops. A decent coffee spot is essential, whether it's combined with a delicious brunch or enjoyed as a noon break from work.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Why are the gales of spring stronger this year? | John Lindsey

I have received countless emails and social media postings commenting on the stronger-than-normal northwesterly winds this spring. The San Luis Obispo Air Pollution Control District announced that consistent high winds over the past several weeks have impacted air quality on the Central Coast, especially in south San Luis Obispo County.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
1st HS promotes diversity in aviation

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. -- Diversity continues to be a priority in the Air Force. Leadership at the highest levels have made changes within the force to become more inclusive and diverse to increase strength and military capabilities. The 1st Helicopter Squadron hosted a “We Fly, Too” event at Howard...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

