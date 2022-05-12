Aldonna (Donnie) Rohrbough

Loving, devoted, hardworking mother and dear grandmother, was born April 30, 1955 to Patricia Muñoz- Larson (dec.). She is the sister to Rex, Fred, Timothy (dec.), Christopher, Michelle and Janet. She grew up in the Santa Ynez Valley where she met & married her Shining White Knight: Mark White (passed away in 1999). Together they had six children: Joshua, Mark, Geoffrey, Timothy, Amanda & Mychal. Sydney spent the entirety of her adult life devoted to the happiness and achievements of her children and grandchildren but she also enjoyed a season of baking for her small business - Snow-White Bakery, and was a hard working employee at Anthem B.C. for 18 years.
