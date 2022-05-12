ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 accessories every Google Pixel 6 owner needs

By Chris Hachey
 4 days ago
Do you have a Google Pixel 6 or Google Pixel 6 Pro smartphone? Congratulations, because there’s no question that these are some of the best smartphones on the planet. They’re sleek, they’re powerful and they’re tough. The upcoming new Pixel 6a is a fabulous phone that is the most exciting Google midrange phone ever.

If you’re a proud Pixel 6 user, we’ve got a collection here of five different accessories that you definitely need to check out. We’ve got the best case out there, top-rated screen protectors, car chargers, and more. Check them all out below.

Spigen Liquid Air Armor Designed for Google Pixel 6 Case

The Spigen Liquid Air Armor Case fits perfectly to a Google Pixel 6. It is form-fitted to maintain a slim profile and keeps the phone pocket-friendly. The anti-slip matte surface resists the showing of fingerprints. It features military-grade protection and the air cushion technology offers anti-shock protection.

Looptimo Fast USB C Car Charger

Take care of charging your battery on the go with the Looptimo Fast USB C Car Charger. This can quickly charge your phone from 0% to 55% in just 30 minutes. It offers 4x faster charging than normal charging. It works for all Pixel varieties and offers two ports to charge from.

letosan Glass Screen Protector for Google Pixel 6

Boasting high response, haptic touch technology, the letosan screen protectors make you think they aren’t even there. With 9H hardness and three times the stronger scratch resistance, these give a true touch feel while protecting your phone. They are case friendly and cover the front screen as well as camera.

Encased Desktop Charging Stand

If you have any Google Pixel phone, you’ll be able to charge it in the Encased Desktop Charging Stand. The quick charge is extremely compatible and ensures your phone is ready to go. It also works if you have a case on your phone.

DearHot 15W Qi Wireless Car Charger Mount Holder

Get your phone set up in your car with the DearHot 15W Qi Wireless Car Charger Mount Holder. This is a wireless charging mount holder that help you keep it ready to use while in the car. It is suitable for a variety of phones, including the Google Pixel 6.

Editor’s note: This was originally published on April 14, 2017, and has since been edited.

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.

