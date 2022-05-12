ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KIRO 7 Seattle

Kent elementary teacher accused of racism, discrimination

By Gwen Baumgardner, KIRO 7 News
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nCMaf_0fbMu2SC00

KENT, Wash. — A teacher at River Ridge Elementary School is facing allegations of racism and discrimination.

A third-grade student at the school says a teacher called her “ratchet” and “ghetto” during recess, when the teacher thought she was fighting with a classmate. KIRO 7 is not naming the teacher at this time.

“She thought we were arguing and then she called me ratchet and foolish and ghetto. And she told me to shut my mouth,” says Na’Laya, the student. “It made me feel shocked and very sad.”

Na’Laya’s family says another teacher saw the interaction and reported the incident.

“A recess teacher was there and heard her say those words. She’s the one that reported the issue. So it’s not just a kid’s word against the teacher’s,” says Na’Laya’s aunt, Victoria Glover.

She says the school’s principal later called to apologize for the incident.

“She’s just saying how sorry she is. How she can’t control what people say,” says Glover.

Glover and Na’Laya’s mother say they filed complaints following the incident, believing it to be racist and discriminatory. Glover provided emails to KIRO 7, in which Kent School District administrators confirm that they are investigating the incident.

“I wanted to confirm with you that this is being actively investigated as a formal complaint under our Non-Discrimination Policy and Procedure,” wrote Interim Chief Randy Heath.

Glover says the family has heard little about the investigation since the alleged incident on April 27, but believes the teacher continued to teach. So, Glover organized a protest outside the school, calling for the teacher to be fired. She says the school was notified of her plans.

A day before the protest, River Ridge Elementary School Principal, Kendra Pratchett sent a letter to parents and staff. She wrote, “I would like to inform you of a decision to place a teacher on administrative leave. At this time, we cannot name the member of staff.”

The letter continues, “Let’s be the example and refrain from speculation to help stop the spread of rumors. It is important we remember to set an example for our students and children in our response.”

KIRO 7 contacted the district multiple times to verify the statements made by Na’Laya and her family, and inquire about the investigation.

The district’s communication director, Faith Sisley, confirmed that while a teacher was placed on leave, she would not confirm that it was the second-grade teacher referred to in this article. Sisley tells KIRO 7 of the need ‘’to respect the privacy of those involved.’’

“We don’t want her just put on leave,” says Glover. “I would be concerned about any child in her classroom.”

During the protest, Glover says other students came up to her to share their stories about issues with this teacher. Glover believes other students were also targeted by the teacher because of their skin color.

“How many reports have you got on this teacher that you guys just swept under the rug?”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 9

jean
2d ago

Come on have you really listened to how these kids talk to each other .Stop the BS diverisons and get down to kids show respect be quiet an let the teachers teach. politics needs not be in SCHOOL IR ON THE GROUNDS

Reply
2
Related
live5news.com

Student choked unconscious in front of teacher in social media video

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Deer Park Middle School student is facing second-degree assault charges after a video on social media shows him knocking out another student. In the video, shot by another student inside a classroom on Monday, shows the suspect placing the 13-year-old victim in a headlock, dragging him from his desk and then choking him to the point of his passing out. A police report filed with the North Charleston Police Department says the victim was unconscious for one to two minutes.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
CBS Denver

Denver North’s Tim Hernandez On Administrative Leave After Student Walkout Protesting His Position’s Elimination

DENVER (CBS4) — Hundreds of students, parents, and community members in the Northside neighborhood held a walkout in support of North High teacher Tim Hernandez. And now, Mr. Hernandez is on administrative leave for his involvement in that walkout. The student-led walkout started at 8:30 a.m. in Viking Park and ended at La Raza Park. (credit: CBS) CBS4 confirmed with Hernandez’s union representative that Hernandez is on leave for the rest of the school year. (credit: CBS) As CBS4 reported last week, Hernandez was told by Denver Public School’s administration that he would not be returning back to North High next school year despite performing...
DENVER, CO
KIRO 7 Seattle

Whidbey Island daycare teacher arrested for assault

OAK HARBOR, Wash. — Oak Harbor Police arrested and jailed former day care teacher for assault. Newly released court documents detail allegations against former day care instructor, Darlene Hoffman. Videos circulating on social media show Hoffman spanking and handling children roughly. These videos, captured by another teacher inside The...
OAK HARBOR, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racism#Racial Injustice#Education#Na Laya#Kiro 7#Kent School District
thewatchdogonline.com

BC Installing Rainbow Crosswalk in Dedication to LGBTQ+ Community

A rainbow crosswalk is used to represent the LGBTQ+ community. They help recognize the need to improve the diversity and inclusion of people from the LGBTQ+ community. In honor of this, Bellevue College is holding a dedication event. The installation will begin on May 17, around the S-Building on the...
BELLEVUE, WA
KING 5

Officers investigating homicide at ‘clean and sober’ house in Kent

KENT, Wash. — A 60-year-old man is dead following a fight between him and his roommate at a “clean and sober” house in a Kent neighborhood late Thursday night. The Kent Police Department responded to the house, located in the 27000 block of 123rd Avenue SE, just before midnight along with Puget Sound Fire.
KENT, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Police looking for missing West Richland teen

WEST RICHLAND, Wash. - West Richland Police Department is looking for a teen that went missing around 7:30 Thursday morning. A family member on Facebook said the 14-year-old Devon, left for school in West Richland Thursday morning at 7:25, but did not go to school. The Facebook post says Devon...
WEST RICHLAND, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

California churchgoers detained gunman in deadly attack

LAGUNA WOODS, Calif. — (AP) — A man opened fire during a lunch reception at a Southern California church on Sunday, killing one person and wounding five senior citizens before being stopped and hog-tied by parishioners in what a sheriff’s official called an act of “exceptional heroism and bravery.”
LAGUNA WOODS, CA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Buffalo shooting latest example of targeted racial violence

Black people going about their daily lives — then dying in a hail of bullets fired by a white man who targeted them because of their skin color. Substitute a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, with a church in South Carolina, and Malcolm Graham knows the pain and grief the families of those killed Saturday are feeling. He knows their dismay that racial bigotry has torn apart the fabric of their families.
BUFFALO, NY
KIRO 7 Seattle

Eastside firefighters threaten vaccine mandate lawsuit

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — Firefighters on the Eastside are standing their ground when it comes to COVID-19 vaccinations. Several of those firefighters spoke at the Eastside Fire & Rescue board of directors meeting Thursday night in hopes of being reinstated with the department. Six unvaccinated firefighters at Eastside Fire and...
ISSAQUAH, WA
southseattleemerald.com

A South Seattle School Fundraiser Is Questioning School Fundraising Itself

When parents and teachers from a dozen southeast Seattle elementary schools introduced an experimental fundraiser last year, the goal wasn’t merely to raise money for education but also to challenge the very practice of PTA fundraising. This year, even more South End schools and community groups are uniting behind the event and its growing emphasis on equity.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
96K+
Followers
108K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy