Kendrick Lamar has just announced ‘The Big Steppers’ tour and Australian dates in the wake of his new album’s release. Kendrick Lamar has announced the tour dates and locations for his ‘The Big Steppers’ tour, which will be centered around his new album Mr. Morale and The Big Steppers. Lamar announced four locations across Australia starting in Perth on December 1st and ending in Brisbane on December 12th. After his run in Australia, Kendrick will visit Auckland, New Zealand for his final show on the tour.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO