What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Grace & Frankie'

May 12 (UPI) -- The seventh and final season of comedy series Grace & Frankie currently sits at No. 2 on Netflix's Top 10 list with 23,180,000 hours viewed after two weeks.

Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin star as Grace and Frankie, respectively, two women whose lives are turned upside down when their husbands Robert (Martin Sheen) and Sol (Sam Waterston) announce their love for each other.

The show is the longest-running Netflix series and deals with aging, unlikely friendships and family dynamics with smart humor.

Here are five other shows that explore those themes to watch after finishing Grace & Frankie Season 7.

'And Just Like That' -- HBO Max

Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie), Cynthia Nixon (Miranda) and Kristin Davis (Charlotte) are back in this Sex and the City sequel series, which has one season available to view on HBO Max. It has been renewed for a second season. Carrie, now older, is a podcaster, still talking about love and relationships. And Just Like That deals with with aging, death and strong friendships through humor. Evan Handler, Sara Ramirez, Nicole Ari Parker, Sarita Choundhury and Karen Pittman also star.

'The Kominsky Method' -- Netflix

Michael Douglas portrays aging actor turned acting coach Sandy in The Kominsky Method, which has three seasons available to stream on Netflix. The comedy drama concluded after three seasons. Douglas' Sandy, who enjoyed being famous earlier in his career, navigates the challenges of growing older. Alan Arkin stars as Sandy's friend and agent Norman. The show also features a reunion between Romancing the Stone, Jewel of the Nile and The War of the Roses co-stars Douglas and Kathleen Turner, who portrays Sandy's ex-wife Mindy.

'One Day at a Time' -- Netflix, Pop

Justina Machado and

star in this remake of 1975's One Day at a Time, which has three seasons available to watch on Netflix with a fourth and final season available through Pop TV. The remake follows three generations of a Cuban-American family living under one roof. Machado portrays newly-divorced military mother Penelope who has two children and lives with her old-school mom Lydia (Moreno). The group tackles family issues together with humor and heart. Isabella Gomez, Marcel Ruiz, Todd Grinnell, Sheridan Pierce and Stephen Tobolowsky also star.

'Cougar Town' -- Hulu

Courteney Cox stars as Jules, a divorced mother who starts dating again in Cougar Town, which has all six of its seasons available to stream on Hulu. The show also follows the lives of Jules' family and neighbors in Gulfhaven, Fla. Christa Miller, Busy Philipps, Dan Byrd, Josh Hopkins, Ian Gomez, Brian Van Holt and Bob Clendenin also star. Cougar Town notably features a reunion between Cox and her Friends co-star Matthew Perry, who has a guest-starring role.

'Hot in Cleveland' -- Paramount+

Valerie Bertinelli, Jane Leeves, Wendie Malick and the late Betty White star in Hot in Cleveland, which has all six of its seasons available to watch on Paramount+. Bertinelli, Leeves and Malick portray three middle-aged women who relocate to Cleveland from Los Angeles after discovering that men find them more desirable in Cleveland. White portrays the caretaker of a house the trio decide to rent. Georgia Engel, Dave Foley and Jay Harrington also star.