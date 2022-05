Cold front brings few more storms this afternoon (may be severe) The Storm Prediction Center has placed the eastern part of our area under a Slight Risk of severe weather this afternoon. Meaning scattered strong to severe storms are possible. Main threat from any storm would be strong gusty winds and even some pockets of hail. Watch for heavy downpours as well. The western part of the are is under a Marginal Risk of severe storms this afternoon meaning isolated strong to severe storms are possible. Remain weather aware this afternoon.

