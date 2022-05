When Carina Valenta was young, she and her mother enjoyed teatime at home and restaurants. They discussed their future, which included owning a retail store. Her mom died, but Valenta is keeping her spirit alive with the Northeast Mesa boutique What’s Up Buttercup? At McKellips and Recker roads, What’s Up Buttercup? is a few doors down from Mozzie Fox, the salon owned by her sister, Laurie DeBusk.

MESA, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO