Knox County Sports Roundup for Thursday, 5/12

Kale Jones tossed a one hitter and struck out seven as North Knox blanked Shoals 11 nothing in five innings. Jones also had a pair of hits for the Warriors while Kaleb Archer drove in two runs. Hutsonville – Palestine scored 9 runs in the first inning and went...
The North Knox Warriors at home shut out the Clay City Eels 10-0 at home Saturday. North Knox scored a run in the 1st, 3 in the 2nd, 2 in the 3rd, and 4 in the 5th to close the game out. Kaden Jones had a pair of hits and...
Three students from Knox County, and two more from Daviess County, will use a teacher’s scholarship next year to help pay for college. The five students will receive $7,500 a year, up to $30,000 for four years, to become teachers. The list includes Keanna Thomas and Trevor Kahre of...
Gerald C. Kohorst, 99, of Vincennes passed away Sunday May 8, 2022 at 12:30 AM. Gerald was born February 27, 1923 in Delphos, OH the son of Peter and Blanche Unland Kohorst. After graduation he began his career and was called to serve his country during WWII in the Army Air Corps having attained the rank of sergeant as an aircraft mechanic. He was stationed at George Field in Lawrence County where he met his wife, Miriam Bosecker and were married and began a new chapter in his life in Vincennes. He worked at Packaging Corp. having became head of maintaince until his retirement. Gerald held memberships in the St. John Lutheran Church and was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.
The Daviess County Highway Department says County Road 300 North just west of Cannelburg Road is scheduled to be closed today at 7:00 AM. Once a box drainage structure project has been completed and the backfill materials have met strength requirements, 300 North will be opened. Officials say the contractor...
E & B Paving has laid out next week’s proposed road schedule for Knox County resurfacing. Today, workers will be on streets in the town of Emison. Emison Mill Road is in line for work on Tuesday, with Cardinal Road set for work on Wednesday. Buckthal Road will get attention over two days — both Thursday and Friday.
Memorial Day once again brings the annual Vincennes Rendezvous to the French Commons. This year, the Memorial Day staple will be celebrated on Saturday and Sunday, May 28th and 29th. One major difference now is a larger stage area. Rendezvous marketing director Mark Hill says another event at the French...
Pace Community Action Agency will be hosting the Daviess County Community Services Fair on Friday, May 20th from 1 pm-5 pm. The event will be held at the Washington Community Building in Eastside Park at 501 Burkhart Drive. The event’s goal is to provide a community event where residents can...
Some lingering rain is expected in some parts of the area through today. Forecaster Ryan Martin says a couple of dry days are followed by a couple of wet days later in the week. Martin also expects early rain possible a week from now, followed by a few dry days.
May is National Stroke Awareness Month and Good Samaritan is doing their part to prevent stroke by offering free screenings to the community. These screenings will be tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Good Samaritan in the Charles C. Hedde, MD Health Education Center. During the screening, attendees...
Governor J-B Pritzker is signing a new law to combat organized retail theft in Illinois. Pritzker says the law gives local prosecutors more authority to go after smash-and-grab criminals in other counties and the Illinois Attorney General could prosecute through a statewide grand jury. The law also creates the “Inform...
Homeowners across Indiana are seeing what skyrocketing home prices are doing to their property taxes. Property tax bills are arriving, and they’re much higher. Officials say the booming housing market and inflation are to blame for the steep jumps in tax bills.
