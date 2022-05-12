Knox County Sports Roundup for Thursday, 5/12

Gerald C. Kohorst, 99, of Vincennes passed away Sunday May 8, 2022 at 12:30 AM. Gerald was born February 27, 1923 in Delphos, OH the son of Peter and Blanche Unland Kohorst. After graduation he began his career and was called to serve his country during WWII in the Army Air Corps having attained the rank of sergeant as an aircraft mechanic. He was stationed at George Field in Lawrence County where he met his wife, Miriam Bosecker and were married and began a new chapter in his life in Vincennes. He worked at Packaging Corp. having became head of maintaince until his retirement. Gerald held memberships in the St. John Lutheran Church and was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.

