With its Ioniq 6, Hyundai is not the only one coming after the Tesla Model 3 and Polestar 2 as Volkswagen is putting the finishing touches on the Aero B. Unlikely to be its final name, the fully electric sedan (or is it a liftback?) has been a long time coming. We initially saw it as the ID. Vizzion concept four years ago at the Geneva Motor Show before the ID Space Vizzion was introduced in 2019 as a more practical wagon.

