Prep Roundup for May 11

Region 1-3A Grainger (17-17) at Sullivan East (22-7), 6 p.m. The Skinny: Sullivan East is in the regional tournament for the first time since 2010 and the Patriots are seeking their first regional tourney win since 2003. … “It feels good to be in the region,” said East coach Mike Breuninger. “Not necessarily because we have come close so many times over the years, but because this group has worked hard and done everything we asked and they have been rewarded with a successful season.” … Breuninger’s squad has hit its stride at the right time and the Patriots showcased their balanced attack in winning the District 1-3A Tournament. Corbin Dickenson was tournament MVP. … Tyson Mitchell is 7-2 on the mound this season for East and Grainger has a bonafide ace of its own …

BASEBALL ・ 13 HOURS AGO