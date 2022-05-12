ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethton, TN

Prep Roundup for May 11

By BHC Sports Desk
 4 days ago

Andrew Dingus and Evan Mutter helped ensure Tennessee High made another regional tournament reservation on Wednesday night. Dingus pitched a complete-game six-hitter and Mutter had both of Tennessee High’s hits as the Vikings earned a 4-2 victory over Unicoi County in the losers bracket final of the TSSAA District 1-3A baseball...

Berry leads VHS past Marion, 6-1

MARION, Va. – It’s been a week to remember for Isaac Berry. The adventure began on Monday afternoon when the senior pitcher for the Virginia High Bearcats announced he will be going to Radford University to play baseball. On Tuesday, Berry starred on the mound and at the...
MARION, VA
Phillips hurls Lebanon past Honaker, 10-0

LEBANON, Va. – The goal remains the same for the defending Class 2 state champion Lebanon Pioneers. “We are ready to try and do it again,” Lebanon junior Seth Buchanan said. “You always want to make another run at it.”. Don’t count them out. Lebanon received one-hit...
LEBANON, VA
LOCAL BRIEFS: Softball season ends for King

A historic season came to an end for the King University softball team on Friday when the Tornado dropped a 5-4 decision to top-seeded Anderson in the NCAA Southeast Regional in South Carolina. King, which defeated Francis Marion 5-1 to stay alive in the double-elimination event, couldn’t overcome a three-run...
KING, NC
King's Trueba will play in NCAA Division II golf championships

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Samuel Trueba grew up as a golf fanatic, even hanging out and playing a few rounds with Seve Ballesteros, a five-time major winner from Spain, who died in 2011 at age 54. “I am from the same home town as him,” said the 20-year-old Trueba, who...
BRISTOL, TN
Back of the Dragon overlook honors memory of local physician

It was an emotional moment for Ron Thomason as he looked out at the beautiful overlook he led the effort to create on the Back of the Dragon. “Wow! Isn’t that gorgeous?” he exclaimed during the dedication of the J. Stuart Staley Memorial Overlook on Monday. “It’s absolutely lovely. Beautiful, beautiful, beautiful.”
SMYTH COUNTY, VA
Our View | Half a million dollars and counting

The Bristol Tennessee City Council has spent almost a half million dollars on its legal crusade against the Bristol, Virginia landfill, and they aren’t done yet. How much is City Council willing to spend on this legal fight? One million? Two million? Bristol Tennessee Mayor Mahlon Luttrell said council was “just waiting until everything is finished.” That could be years.
BRISTOL, TN
BHC 05142022 CWM Caroline Hawthorne-NETHERLAND

» What & Who: Celebration Women’s Ministry presents Caroline Hawthorne. » When: Saturday, May 21 — light breakfast at 9:30 a.m., program follows at 10 a.m. » Where: Reynolds Memorial United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 1320 Mary St., Bristol, Va. » Admission: Free. » Info...
BRISTOL, VA
Appalachian Trail hikers converge in Damascus for annual Trail Days

DAMASCUS, Va. — Damascus loves its hikers, and no event displays that affinity more than the weekend of Trail Days. Hikers came from all over to unite in Damascus this weekend for the 35th annual Appalachian Trail Days Festival held in the heart of Trail Town, USA. On Saturday,...
DAMASCUS, VA
AG Miyares listens to local law enforcement officials

ABINGDON, Va. – Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares met with local law enforcement behind closed doors Friday at the Higher Education Center to hear from about issues they are currently encountering in Southwest Virginia. After the meeting, Miyares said he believes in servant leadership, which begins with listening. "A...
ABINGDON, VA
The mystery of the secret Virginia air board document

State officials are refusing to release a document that purportedly undercuts Gov. Glenn Youngkin's desire to remove Virginia from a greenhouse gas reduction program. Youngkin wants the Virginia State Air Pollution Control Board to consider an emergency regulation that would remove Virginia from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, a multi-state program in which energy producers charge their customers to cover the costs of reducing pollution.
VIRGINIA STATE
This year's Appalachian Trail Days may be biggest yet

DAMASCUS, Va. — Celebrating its 35th anniversary, this year’s Appalachian Trail Days is shaping up to possibly be the biggest one yet, according to Julie Kroll, recreation program director for the town of Damascus. “We have a record number of sponsors and vendors, a long list of events...
DAMASCUS, VA
Lawmakers want state control of gun sale background checks

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware lawmakers have introduced bipartisan legislation that would put state law enforcement officials in charge of background checks for gun purchases. A bill filed Friday would resurrect Delaware’s Firearm Transaction Approval Program, which was eliminated more than a decade ago when lawmakers voted to rely on the federal government’s National Instant Criminal Background Check System, or NICS.
DELAWARE STATE
10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A white 18-year-old wearing military gear and livestreaming with a helmet camera opened fire with a rifle at a supermarket in Buffalo, killing 10 people and wounding three others Saturday in what authorities described as “racially motivated violent extremism.”. Police said he shot 11...
BUFFALO, NY
Watch Now: A family finds their long-lost relative homeless in Roanoke

Quinton Cruse meets his daughter Sierra Agurs in person for the first time Thursday, May 5, 2022, in Roanoke. Cruse and his girlfriend April Ragan have been living on the downtown streets and estranged from their families for years until May 2022. Yolanda Cruse, Quinton Cruse's niece, found his location when a Google search resulted in a Roanoke Times news article featuring Quinton Cruse and Ragan.
ROANOKE, VA

