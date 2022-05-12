ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Bitcoin struggles to hold onto $27,000 as Tether comes under pressure

By Barbara Kollmeyer
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wC3fL_0fbMXSbc00
An illustration picture taken in London on May 8, 2022, shows gold plated souvenir cryptocurrency Tether (USDT), Bitcoin and Etherium coins arranged beside a screen displaying a trading chart. justin tallis/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images

The price of bitcoin was under pressure again on Thursday, with even bigger losses among smaller cryptocurrencies, as the collapse of stablecoin UST continued to reverberate across the market.

Bitcoin

BTCUSD,

+0.18%

, the world’s biggest cryptocurrency by market cap, was down 5% to $26,780. The crypto has lost 24% so far this week, and more than 50% from an all-time high seen last November.

Investors have also been stymied by Wednesday’s data showing a bigger-than-expected rise in U.S. inflation, which led to another losing day for Wall Street stocks. U.S. equity futures

ES00,

-0.79%

NQ00,

-1.48%

were lower ahead of Thursday’s open.

The market’s recent downturn has largely triggered by the collapse of so-called algorithmic stablecoin TerraUSD, or UST, which is supposed to maintain a one-to-one peg against U.S. dollars. UST was last trading at around 49 cents on Binance, but has plunged below 30 cents this week.

UST is backed by another crypto —Luna — via algorithms. Traders are supposed to be able to exchange UST for the equivalent of $1 of Luna, and when UST trades below $1, holders have an incentive to burn it and mint Luna

LUNAUSD,

-98.02%

, which has also seen a massive slump. Luna was trading at 23 cents, a loss of 96% over the past 24 hours.

Some were blaming a fresh push lower on the crypto market’s largest stablecoin, Tether

USTUSD,

-9.97%

, also referred to by USDT, which was trading below the buck at as low as 95 cents. A Tether spokesman recently told MarketWatch that they do not “believe that the UST situation means anything for the centralized stablecoin market. They are entirely different types of assets.”

But Tether said early Thursday it would perform a $1 billion swap with a third party, adding the total supply of Tether would remain unchanged.

“Tether is struggling to hold its Peg. It is hurting all Crypto,” tweeted Jim Bianco, president of Bianco Research. “Confidence is shot in crypto and the risk of contagion is high. Any wobbles anywhere send everyone running. Coinbase is not helping! It was down 26% today and is talking about bankruptcy. And if it does, you lose your coins.”

In Twitter comments on Wednesday, the chief executive officer of crypto exchange Coinbase Global

COIN,

-26.40%

insisted that the company has “no risk of bankruptcy.”

However, he suggested customer assets could be lacking some bankruptcy protections. The comments came a day Coinbase earnings indicated a slowdown in trading, and shares have lost 48% this week, and 78% year-to-date.

The next support level for bitcoin is $25,000, followed by $22,000, Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at AvaTrade, told investors in a note.

“It is clear that bulls have lost the battle, and the selling pressure is very much on. The big question for traders is if the current sell-off will shock Hodler,” said Aslam. “HODL”, which is popular among crypto enthusiasts meaning, “hold on for dear life,” with those investors referred to as HODLers.

Social media has been awash with purported accounts of investors losing huge amounts of money over the collapse of UST.

— Steve Goldstein contributed to this story

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Asian shares rebound as investors shrug off inflation worries

Asian shares bounced back Friday from losses earlier in the week, shrugging off data showing U.S. wholesale prices soared 11% in April from a year earlier. The regional rally followed a mixed and muted close on Wall Street. Oil prices and U.S. futures also were higher. Investors are puzzling over...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Weekend reads: How to know when to start buying stocks again

Stocks have had their worst outing since the start of the pandemic two years ago. So the big question for investors is: When does the market bottom out, making discounted stocks more attractive again?. Professional investors use a combination of measures to call market bottoms. Michael Brush shares six of...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Bianco
Benzinga

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Just Under Key Levels After Crypto Crash — Analyst Says Investors Vulnerable To 'One Last Plunge'

Bitcoin and Ethereum hovered just under key psychological levels, as the global cryptocurrency market cap declined 2.2% to $1.2 trillion at press time. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price. ApeCoin (APE) +45.8% $8.24. Quant (QNT) +17.25% $72.35. Maker (MKR) +17.2% ​​$1,317.02. Why...
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

$1,200,000,000 in Bitcoin Moved Out of Coinbase in Massive Daily Outflow, According to CryptoQuant CEO – Here’s Who Is Accumulating BTC

The CEO of leading on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant is revealing a massive outflow of Bitcoin (BTC) from US-based crypto exchange Coinbase. Ki Young Ju tells his 289,600 Twitter followers that 30,000 Bitcoin worth over $1.21 billion were transferred from the coffers of Coinbase on Friday. “30,000 BTC flowed out from...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Web3#Stablecoin Ust#Usdt
Motley Fool

One Cryptocurrency to Buy and Hold Forever

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Cryptocurrencies have been crushed due to the recent...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
dailyhodl.com

Top Crypto Trader Warns of an Unfolding Bitcoin (BTC) Bull Trap, Predicts Ethereum (ETH) Will Drop Over 50%

A popular crypto trader is giving a gloomy forecast for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) as the two largest crypto assets by market cap plunge deeper into the red territory. Pseudonymous crypto analyst Capo tells his 265,300 followers on Twitter that Bitcoin is in a downtrend and warns that buying BTC when the price seems to recover could result in massive losses.
MARKETS
CBS News

3 reasons cryptocurrency prices are tumbling

Bitcoin continued its slide this week, falling losing nearly 9% on Thursday and Friday amid a broader selloff in financial markets. The cryptocurrency traded Friday at just under $36,000 and is down 18% over the last month, according to Coinbase. Other major digital currencies have also pulled back sharply. Here's what experts say is weighing on cryptos.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Why Does Controversial UST Coin Threaten Bitcoin and Crypto Market

The cryptocurrency market shuddered Wednesday after the stablecoin UST plummeted to an all-time low of 30 cents. UST, or TerraUSD, was off about 9% to $0.427965, while its sister token Luna was falling nearly 40% to $1.59 at last check, according to CoinGecko, down a staggering 99% from its April 5 all-time high of $119.98.
CURRENCIES
The Independent

Ethereum price drops dramatically as bitcoin and other cryptocurrency hit by major crash

The price of ethereum has dropped dramatically amid a major crash in the cryptocurrency market.Ethereum, the second biggest digital coin, was hardest hit among the major cryptocurrencies. It has lost more than 20 per cent in the last 24 hours, with its price dropping below the $2,000 mark that is held as a milestone.But ethereum was far from alone in suffering bad fortunes. Bitcoin has dropped 12.5 per cent over the last 24 hours, taking it to $26,653 – well below the $30,000 mark that was seen as an important psychological support.Those difficulties have led the market to drop almost 17...
STOCKS
MarketRealist

Bitcoin Believer Michael Saylor Loses $1 Billion on Crypto

Crypto investor and MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor built his wealth with bitcoin. So, the recent crypto crash has done some damage to his pocketbook. Is Saylor a billionaire?. Article continues below advertisement. Not anymore, reports Forbes. Once said to have a net worth of as high as $2.3 billion, Saylor’s...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

135K+
Followers
26K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy