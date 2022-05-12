ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Tether says it's performing a $1 billion swap with a third party as stablecoin falls as low as 95 cents

By Steve Goldstein
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jy8qk_0fbMX8HZ00

Tether

USDTUSD,

-0.32%

, the largest cryptocurrency stablecoin by market cap, said it was performing a "chain swap" with an undisclosed third party after it fell as low as 95 cents against the dollar. "In few minutes Tether will coordinate with a 3rd party to perform a chain swap, converting from Tron TRC20 to Ethereum ERC20, for 1B USDt and from Tron TRC20 to Avalanche, for 20M USDt. The #tether total supply will not change during this process," said Tether on its verified Twitter account. The cryptocurrency complex has been reeling since the algorithmic stablecoin TerraUSD slumped.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stablecoin#Performing#Web3#Ethereum Erc20#Avalanche#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
Benzinga

The Reasons Why Cathie Wood Says Coinbase Has Massive Opportunities Ahead

Crypto evangelist Cathie Wood, who runs Ark Investment Management, on Friday backed Coinbase Global Inc’s COIN investment in derivatives offerings, NFT platform, and international expansion plans, saying the crypto exchange platform has massive opportunities ahead due to its inherent profitability trait and competitive edge. What Happened: The popular stock...
MARKETS
CBS News

Stablecoins luna and terraUSD add fuel to cryptocurrency fire

The bloodbath in cryptocurrencies continued Thursday when the price of two benchmark "stablecoins" sank below $1, adding fire to a rout that has seen the price of bitcoin fall to its lowest level in more than a year. Two of the most sturdy tokens in the cryptocurrency world fell below...
MARKETS
cryptoslate.com

Terra founder reportedly has link to failed stablecoin, Basis Cash

A former Terra Labs employee has reportedly revealed that Terra co-founder Do Kwon was one of the creators of Basis Cash. This algorithmic stablecoin failed last year, a Coindesk report has revealed. Citing a former engineer at Terraform Labs, Hyungsuk Kang, the report stated that Basis Cash was, in fact,...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

135K+
Followers
26K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy