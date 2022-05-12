ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Slant

By Editorial Board
 3 days ago

We’re celebrating this week! Former Eugene Weekly intern and Catalyst Journalism Project reporter Ardeshir Tabrizian won second place in investigative reporting in the prestigious Hearst Journalism Awards Program for his story about the death of Eugene resident Landon Payne in local law enforcement custody. Tabrizian is now a writer for the...

Book Binge

Perhaps there’s something in the air. Maybe it’s all that pandemic isolation. Or just possibly Eugene really is a great city of the arts and the outdoors, whether we have a city hall or not. Whatever the reason, local authors have produced a bumper crop of great new books in recent months.
Burnin’ Love

Tensions have been high during public debates for the position representing Springfield on the Lane County Board of County Commissioners. That was on display at a Zoom April 14 Springfield City Club forum. David Loveall, a conservative developer who has taken a lot of credit for Main Street’s success, rolled his eyes, shrugged and mouthed comments as incumbent Commissioner Joe Berney spoke.
Pushing Back On Pushback

A question for Don Richey (Letters, 5/5), whose advice to Eugene liberals is as follows: “If you’re having a difficult time dealing with pushback, the smart thing to do is stop pushing. Else get out of the kitchen, as it were.”. Is that what you do, Don? Doesn’t...
Visions & Dreams — Nature & Spirit

Asante Riverwind has been an activist for decades on social and ecological issues, and he has often expressed himself on these issues through music, art and poetry. The two sides of the Eugene resident come together this month in Visions & Dreams — Nature & Spirit, an exhibition of Riverwind’s paintings at Tea Chai Té. The colorful art that lines the walls depict much of the social and ecological upheaval that has rocked society in the past two years. There’s a salute to Black Lives Matter, a painting that depicts the push and pull of wearing masks during the pandemic as well as paintings that remind viewers of the fragile threads of Earth in this global warming environment. Riverwind also has had exhibitions at Emerald Art Center, and he currently has unframed art for sale at New Zone Gallery.
