LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - For many teens, getting behind the wheel can be an exciting time. But for parents, not so much. That’s why Strive for a Safer Drive was created. Held at the Michigan State Police Training academy, it was a chance for teens to get behind the wheel, learn new skills and, most importantly, learn how to be safe before driving. Students were able to drive a specially equipped vehicle on a closed course.

LANSING, MI ・ 19 HOURS AGO