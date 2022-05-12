Historic Cleveland Apartments burn in Joplin, Mo.

JOPLIN, Mo. — Cpl Tyler Christensen of the Joplin Police Dept tells us the initial call was at 1:17 a.m. for 1st and Jackson. As the first arrival on scene stating, flames were visible.

Three large buildings comprise the Cleveland Apartments. They are partially-connected and all three are on fire.

Two ladder trucks blasting water at what seems full blast, even an hour later flames are still active in the two buildings to the west.

Authorities tell us they are currently being remodeled and have no tenants. It’s unknown if anyone was inside the structures as the fire began.

Power is out to a large area nearby, as of 3 a.m. 750 are without power. Click here for updates.

Deputy Chief Andy Nimmo tells us mutual aid in the city assisting include: Oronogo Fire, Carterville Fire, Tri-Cities Fire, Carthage Fire, Webb City Fire, Redings Mill Fire, Duenweg Fire, and Carl Junction Fire.

As part of the Historic Murphysburg Neighborhood the Cleveland Apartments were built about 100 years ago.

They are comprised of three closely-built, partially connected, structures: 801-807 W. First St. and 104 N. Jackson Ave. The name comes from W.P. Cleveland, who invented a magnetic ore separating machine for the local mining companies of the Tri-State Mining District in the early 1900’s.

The fire was declared out at 6:37 a.m.

This is a breaking news story, stay with Joplin News First on KOAM News Now as we continue to learn more. Scroll below to sign up for our JLNews email list so you don’t miss a story.

FOLLOW OUR SOCIALS, SEE NEWS WHILE YOU SURF…

Tweets by JoplinNewsFirst

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.