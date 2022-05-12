ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

Historic Cleveland Apartments burn in Joplin, Mo.

By Shannon Becker
 4 days ago

JOPLIN, Mo. — Cpl Tyler Christensen of the Joplin Police Dept tells us the initial call was at 1:17 a.m. for 1st and Jackson. As the first arrival on scene stating, flames were visible.

Three large buildings comprise the Cleveland Apartments. They are partially-connected and all three are on fire.

Two ladder trucks blasting water at what seems full blast, even an hour later flames are still active in the two buildings to the west.

Authorities tell us they are currently being remodeled and have no tenants. It’s unknown if anyone was inside the structures as the fire began.

Power is out to a large area nearby, as of 3 a.m. 750 are without power. Click here for updates.

Deputy Chief Andy Nimmo tells us mutual aid in the city assisting include: Oronogo Fire, Carterville Fire, Tri-Cities Fire, Carthage Fire, Webb City Fire, Redings Mill Fire, Duenweg Fire, and Carl Junction Fire.

As part of the Historic Murphysburg Neighborhood the Cleveland Apartments were built about 100 years ago.

They are comprised of three closely-built, partially connected, structures: 801-807 W. First St. and 104 N. Jackson Ave.  The name comes from W.P. Cleveland, who invented a magnetic ore separating machine for the local mining companies of the Tri-State Mining District in the early 1900’s.

The fire was declared out at 6:37 a.m.

Cearnal Robin
4d ago

I hate to see this but if they don’t burn, the city would tear them down. I don’t like to go downtown any more.

Trish Loveless
3d ago

There are always homeless in and around those apartments. I truly hope no one was hurt but wouldn't be surprised if the fire was accidently or purposely ignited. As for the "under-renovation" quote... they've sat empty and ignored for a year or 2 at least. No work has been done on them at all!

