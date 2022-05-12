10 ways to dial up your decor with a neutral palette

Lifestyle

When it comes to stylish simplicity, neutrals gives us the freedom to play with paint finishes and layer natural textures that can be tweaked and tailored to create the perfect backdrop – without the worry of making a ‘big mistake’.

After all, a pale silhouette can be styled up with a shot of colour if you think your beige landscape is, well, too beige. And ivory soft furnishings blend beautifully with pastels, if your dark woods and dove greys call for a sweep of blush. Easy-on-the-eye neutrals certainly don’t need to be bland and boring.

Here’s how to echo a relaxed scheme with rich taupes, two-tone neutrals and a wash of white…

1. Holwell Dinner Plate – White, £18; Side Plate – Tarn Blue, £12, and Side Bowl – White, £12 (other items from a selection), Garden Trading

(Garden Trading/PA)

Much as we love a buff tablescape, this contemporary tableware features a pale blue glaze as well as classic white when you want to break up a panoply of beige.

2. 4 Pack Natural Woven Coasters, £6, Matalan

(Matalan/PA)

These woven coasters are made from a natural weave and hint at boho-chic.

3. KASEBERGA Coffee Table, £80, and KASEBERGA Rug, £40 (120 x 180cm), IKEA

(IKEA/PA)

A coffee table in the shape of a surfboard? We’re in. Bleached bamboo teamed with fin-shaped metal legs offer a sleek contrast.

4. Safi Fringed Pyramid Natural Rug, from £59.99, Carpetright

(Carpetright/PA)

Whether you have wooden flooring or carpeting, there’s nothing like a throw rug to create a focal point – not to mention the barefoot luxury of sinking your toes into its soft weave.

5. Cotton Rich Woven Monochrome Stripe Throw, £29.50, Marks & Spencer

(Marks & Spencer/PA)

Throws are an essential part of styling up and adding warmth to your space, and this woven one – complete with stripes and tassels – can be draped over a sofa or accent chair, or styled at the bottom of a bed.

6. Battersea Easy Fit Pendant Shades – Domed, £120, and Round, £100 (other items from a selection), Garden Trading

(Garden Trading/PA)

When you want to switch up your summer lighting, a Scandi style woven rattan shade will hang beautifully among your bleached woods, linen blinds and globe glass vases for a bright, airy feeling – and touch of texture for good measure.

7. Wilko Rustic Retreat Natural Woven Sectional Caddy, £7, Wilko

(Wilko/PA)

Whether it’s cutlery, knick-knacks or bunches of dried flowers, this handy caddy is a fab find.

8. Henry Holland Long Tall Sally Metal 2 Door Highboard (left), £279 (was £399); The Side Piece Metal 2 Door Cabinet Cabinet (right), £244 (was £349); Henry Holland Little Bean 40cm Blob Mirror with Terracotta Frame, £29 (was £49), and Henry Holland Bone Chilling Table Lamp With Tripod Base, £48 (was £75), Freemans

(Freemans/PA)

A curios cabinet with glass doors is an ideal way to clear the clutter and make a style statement at the same time. Here, the free-form mirror and contemporary table lamp completes the cool Scandi look.

9. Benjamin Moore Colour of the Year 2022 – October Mist 1495 – Aura Matte, from £32, Benjamin Moore

(Benjamin Moore/PA)

Sage green has been trending for a couple of years now and has the potential to make any space look clean and fresh – one of the reasons designers love it. This gentle shade evokes a sense of calm and we’re big fans of the split-wall paint effect, teamed with ivory and natural materials for a soothing atmosphere and crisp, inviting aesthetic.

10. Small Glazed Decorative Jug, £15; Terracotta Citronella 3 Wick Candle, £12.50, and 5 Wick Sand Blast Citronella Candle, £29.50, Marks & Spencer

(Marks & Spencer/PA)

Putting the flair into al fresco, this trendy jug vase styled with potted outdoor candles looks gorgeous – and with the gentle scent of citronella and green tea wafting through the air, hints at faraway places and wellness retreats.

