Heat Advisory issued for Bureau, Carroll, Hancock, Henderson, Henry, Jo Daviess by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 10:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 11:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Ontario; Wayne A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Wayne and northeastern Ontario Counties through 1145 AM EDT At 1054 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Canandaigua, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph, penny size hail, and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Heavy rains could cause flooding. Locations impacted include Canandaigua, Newark, Williamson, Marion, Lyons, Palmyra, Victor, Clifton Springs, Phelps, Sodus, Chimney Bluffs State Park, Farmington, Walworth, Rose, Huron, Manchester, Wolcott, Macedon, Shortsville and Sodus Point. This includes Interstate 90 between exits 44 and 43. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
