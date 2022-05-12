ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bureau County, IL

Heat Advisory issued for Bureau, Carroll, Hancock, Henderson, Henry, Jo Daviess by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-12 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Brown, Cass, Morgan, Schuyler by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 10:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-22 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brown; Cass; Morgan; Schuyler The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River at Beardstown affecting Brown, Morgan, Cass and Schuyler Counties. Illinois River near Havana affecting Fulton, Cass and Mason Counties. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River at Beardstown. * WHEN...Until late Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Seepage problems begin in the Lost Creek Drainage and Levee District. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM CDT Monday the stage was 16.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:45 AM CDT Monday was 16.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Sunday afternoon and continue falling to 13.7 feet Monday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Illinois River Beardstown 14.0 16.2 Mon 9 am CDT 16.0 15.7 15.4
BROWN COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cass, Fulton, Mason by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 10:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-20 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cass; Fulton; Mason The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River at Beardstown affecting Brown, Morgan, Cass and Schuyler Counties. Illinois River near Havana affecting Fulton, Cass and Mason Counties. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River near Havana. * WHEN...Until Friday evening. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Minor flooding begins to agricultural areas not protected by levees. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM CDT Monday the stage was 15.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:45 AM CDT Monday was 15.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Friday afternoon and continue falling to 12.9 feet Monday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Illinois River Havana 14.0 15.5 Mon 9 am CDT 15.1 14.8 14.4
CASS COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Pierce by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-17 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-17 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pierce The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin and Minnesota Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 affecting Dakota, Washington, Pierce and Goodhue Counties. .Recent rainfall has resulted in significant rises on area rivers. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 930 AM CDT Monday, the stage was 14.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Tuesday and continue rising to 16.2 feet Sunday. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.2 feet on 10/04/2010.
PIERCE COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Indiana, Westmoreland, Westmoreland Ridges by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 05:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 09:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Indiana; Westmoreland; Westmoreland Ridges THUNDERSTORMs WILL IMPACT SOUTHERN INDIANA AND SOUTHEASTERN WESTMORELAND COUNTIES THROUGH 915 AM EDT At 843 AM EDT, Radar indicated a cluster of thunderstorms near Ligonier, or near Latrobe, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty wind could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Latrobe, McChesneytown-Loyalhanna, Derry, Lawson Heights, Ligonier, New Florence, Seward, Bolivar, Youngstown, Laurel Mountain, Loyalhanna Gorge, and Laurel Mountain State Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Doddridge, Harrison, Ritchie, Tyler by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 06:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Doddridge; Harrison; Ritchie; Tyler A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Ritchie, Doddridge, southeastern Tyler and northwestern Harrison Counties through 700 AM EDT At 624 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Pennsboro, or 7 miles east of Harrisville, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Salem, Pennsboro, West Union, Ellenboro, Pullman, Greenwood, Blandville, Wolf Summit, New Milton, Wallace, Smithburg, Center Point, Sedalia, Berea and Canton. This includes Route 50 in West Virginia between mile markers 38 and 74. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bedford, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 09:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Very heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 PM EDT for south central and central Pennsylvania. Target Area: Bedford; Franklin; Fulton; Huntingdon A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT NORTHEASTERN BEDFORD...SOUTHERN HUNTINGDON...NORTHERN FRANKLIN AND NORTH CENTRAL FULTON COUNTIES THROUGH 1100 AM EDT At 1024 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15 miles northeast of Breezewood, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Mount Union, Waterfall, Rockhill Furnace, Wells Tannery, Dudley, Saxton, Broad Top City, Three Springs, Mapleton, Orbisonia, Saltillo, Kistler, Defiance, Shirleysburg, Cassville, Coalmont and Shade Gap. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Barbour, Northwest Pocahontas, Northwest Randolph by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 08:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 08:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Charleston West Virginia. Target Area: Barbour; Northwest Pocahontas; Northwest Randolph; Southeast Randolph Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Randolph, northeastern Pocahontas and southeastern Barbour Counties through 845 AM EDT At 804 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Belington to near Mill Creek. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Elkins, Belington, Mill Creek, Dailey, Beverly, Junior, Womelsdorf (Coalton), Huttonsville, Montrose, Harman, Laneville, Pheasant Run, Cheat Bridge, Dryfork, Glady, Bowden and Kerens. This includes Route 33 between mile markers 31 and 35. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Ontario, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 10:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 11:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Ontario; Wayne A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Wayne and northeastern Ontario Counties through 1145 AM EDT At 1054 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Canandaigua, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph, penny size hail, and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Heavy rains could cause flooding. Locations impacted include Canandaigua, Newark, Williamson, Marion, Lyons, Palmyra, Victor, Clifton Springs, Phelps, Sodus, Chimney Bluffs State Park, Farmington, Walworth, Rose, Huron, Manchester, Wolcott, Macedon, Shortsville and Sodus Point. This includes Interstate 90 between exits 44 and 43. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cambria, Somerset by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 09:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 09:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Cambria; Somerset STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT NORTH CENTRAL SOMERSET AND WESTERN CAMBRIA COUNTIES THROUGH 930 AM EDT At 906 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Homer City to near Westmont. Movement was northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Johnstown, Westmont, Windber, Ebensburg, Belmont, Nanty-Glo, Portage, Northern Cambria, Geistown, Southmont, Vinco, Dale, East Conemaugh, Salix-Beauty Line Park, Davidsville, Beaverdale-Lloydell, Paint, Jerome, South Fork and Carrolltown. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Sherburne, Stearns, Wright by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-20 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Sherburne; Stearns; Wright The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota Mississippi River at St. Cloud affecting Sherburne, Stearns and Wright Counties. .Recent rainfall has resulted in significant rises on area rivers. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Mississippi River at St. Cloud. * WHEN...Until Friday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 845 AM CDT Monday, the stage was 9.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 845 AM CDT Monday was 9.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 9.4 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 9.4 feet on 05/17/1999.
SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Indiana, Westmoreland by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 09:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 09:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Indiana; Westmoreland The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Indiana County in west central Pennsylvania East central Westmoreland County in southwestern Pennsylvania * Until 930 AM EDT. * At 906 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southeast of Black Lick, or 8 miles northwest of Westmont, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. * Locations impacted include New Florence, Seward, Bolivar, Vintondale, and Armagh. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Redwood, Renville by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 09:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-17 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Redwood; Renville The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota Minnesota River At Morton affecting Redwood and Renville Counties. .Recent heavy rainfall has contributed to the rises on the Minnesota River. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Minnesota River At Morton. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, Numerous roads flooded and impassable between the Minnesota River and Redwood Falls. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 830 AM CDT Monday, the stage was 25.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 830 AM CDT Monday was 25.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 23.3 feet Monday morning. - Flood stage is 21.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 24.4 feet on 03/31/2009.
REDWOOD COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bland, Tazewell by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 08:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 08:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Bland; Tazewell A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Tazewell, central Bland and southwestern Mercer Counties through 845 AM EDT At 819 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Gary, or 9 miles north of Tazewell, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Bluefield Bland Princeton Tazewell Rocky Gap Bastian and Burkes Garden. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BLAND COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Wabasha by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-17 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. Target Area: Wabasha The Flood Watch is extended for the following rivers in Wisconsin...Minnesota Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha Counties. For the Mississippi River...including Lake City, Wabasha, Alma Dam 4, Winona, La Crosse, Lansing, McGregor, Guttenberg Dam 10 flooding is possible. FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Flooding is possible. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Wabasha. * WHEN...From late Friday night until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, The river affects low lying areas. At 12.5 feet, Flooding occurs in the field west of the grocery store on Hiawatha Drive. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 AM CDT Monday the stage was 11.1 feet. - Forecast...Flood stage may be reached early Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
WABASHA COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bradford, Central Marion, Eastern Alachua, Eastern Marion by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 08:23:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 09:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bradford; Central Marion; Eastern Alachua; Eastern Marion; Eastern Putnam; Inland Flagler; Western Clay; Western Marion; Western Putnam LOCALLY DENSE FOG OVER NORTHEAST FL Locally dense fog is likely near Keystone Heights, Bunnell, Melrose, and Orange Heights, with patchy fog elsewhere. Visibilities in the area may be reduced to half a mile or less. Motorist on area roadways this morning should prepare to encounter rapid changes in visibility from locally dense fog. When driving in fog, reduce your speed, use only your low beam headlights, and leave extra distance between your vehicle and the one in front of you. The fog is expected to lift and diminish by 930 AM.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Blue Earth, Brown, Nicollet by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 10:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-17 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Blue Earth; Brown; Nicollet The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota Minnesota River At New Ulm affecting Brown, Blue Earth and Nicollet Counties. .Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall over the past week will cause the Minnesota River at New Ulm to rise above Minor flood stage. The river is expected to continue to rise, nearing Moderate flood stage later this week. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Minnesota River At New Ulm. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 845 AM CDT Monday, the stage was 800.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 845 AM CDT Monday was 800.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 803.5 feet Thursday. - Flood stage is 800.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 804.2 feet on 09/29/2010.
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Coastal Waldo, Interior Waldo, Knox, Lincoln, Sagadahoc by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 05:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Coastal Waldo; Interior Waldo; Knox; Lincoln; Sagadahoc DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Interior Waldo, Sagadahoc, Lincoln, Knox and Coastal Waldo Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dense marine fog will linger though mid morning.
KNOX COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Lycoming, Tioga by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 09:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 11:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 PM EDT for north central Pennsylvania. Target Area: Northern Lycoming; Tioga A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT NORTH CENTRAL LYCOMING AND SOUTHEASTERN TIOGA COUNTIES THROUGH 1115 AM EDT At 1038 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 16 miles southwest of Canton, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation possible. Locations impacted include Blossburg, Covington, Arnot, Ogdensburg, Buttonwood and Liberty. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Blair, Cambria, Clearfield by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 09:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Blair; Cambria; Clearfield A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 AM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN BLAIR...NORTHEASTERN CAMBRIA AND SOUTH CENTRAL CLEARFIELD COUNTIES At 938 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Northern Cambria to Carrolltown to Ebensburg, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Ebensburg, Northern Cambria, Patton, Cresson, Gallitzin, Loretto, Hastings, Carrolltown, Sankertown, Blandburg, Horseshoe Curve and Prince Gallitzin State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Angelina, Cherokee, Nacogdoches by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 08:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-21 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning at 815 AM CDT. Target Area: Angelina; Cherokee; Nacogdoches The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Angelina River Near Lufkin affecting Cherokee, Nacogdoches and Angelina Counties. For the Angelina River...including Alto, Lufkin...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Angelina River Near Lufkin. * WHEN...Until Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 162.0 feet, Minor lowland to diminish and end on the lower Angelina River. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:45 AM CDT Monday the stage was 162.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Friday morning and continue falling to 160.2 feet Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 161.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX

