Benton County, IA

Heat Advisory issued for Benton, Buchanan, Cedar, Clinton, Delaware, Des Moines by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-12 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Pierce by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-17 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-17 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pierce The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin and Minnesota Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 affecting Dakota, Washington, Pierce and Goodhue Counties. .Recent rainfall has resulted in significant rises on area rivers. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 930 AM CDT Monday, the stage was 14.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Tuesday and continue rising to 16.2 feet Sunday. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.2 feet on 10/04/2010.
PIERCE COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Fayette, Fayette Ridges, Westmoreland, Westmoreland Ridges by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 05:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 08:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Fayette; Fayette Ridges; Westmoreland; Westmoreland Ridges THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT SOUTHERN WESTMORELAND FAYETTE...NORTHEASTERN MONONGALIA...NORTHERN TUCKER AND PRESTON COUNTIES THROUGH 845 AM EDT At 811 AM EDT, radar indicated thunderstorms along a line extending from near West Newton to near Parsons. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Pea size hail and wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph are possible, especially as the storms cross the higher terrain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty wind could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Greensburg, Uniontown, Latrobe, Connellsville, Kingwood, Terra Alta, Rowlesburg, Mount Pleasant, Scottdale, McChesneytown-Loyalhanna, Youngwood, and Derry. This includes the following highways Interstate 68 in West Virginia between mile markers 13 and 31. Interstate 70 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 43 and 57. Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 69 and 100. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Wabasha by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-17 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. Target Area: Wabasha The Flood Watch is extended for the following rivers in Wisconsin...Minnesota Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha Counties. For the Mississippi River...including Lake City, Wabasha, Alma Dam 4, Winona, La Crosse, Lansing, McGregor, Guttenberg Dam 10 flooding is possible. FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Flooding is possible. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Wabasha. * WHEN...From late Friday night until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, The river affects low lying areas. At 12.5 feet, Flooding occurs in the field west of the grocery store on Hiawatha Drive. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 AM CDT Monday the stage was 11.1 feet. - Forecast...Flood stage may be reached early Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
WABASHA COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bedford, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 09:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Very heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 PM EDT for south central and central Pennsylvania. Target Area: Bedford; Franklin; Fulton; Huntingdon A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT NORTHEASTERN BEDFORD...SOUTHERN HUNTINGDON...NORTHERN FRANKLIN AND NORTH CENTRAL FULTON COUNTIES THROUGH 1100 AM EDT At 1024 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15 miles northeast of Breezewood, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Mount Union, Waterfall, Rockhill Furnace, Wells Tannery, Dudley, Saxton, Broad Top City, Three Springs, Mapleton, Orbisonia, Saltillo, Kistler, Defiance, Shirleysburg, Cassville, Coalmont and Shade Gap. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Barbour, Braxton, Harrison, Lewis, Northwest Randolph by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 07:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Charleston West Virginia. Target Area: Barbour; Braxton; Harrison; Lewis; Northwest Randolph; Northwest Webster; Southeast Randolph; Southeast Webster; Taylor; Upshur Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of western Randolph, Taylor, Lewis, eastern Braxton, Upshur, northern Webster, Barbour and Harrison Counties through 800 AM EDT At 712 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles southwest of Nutter Fort to 9 miles west of Holly River State Park. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Clarksburg, Elkins, Buckhannon, Grafton, Weston, Philippi, Audra State Park, Bridgeport, Shinnston, Belington, Stonewood, Nutter Fort, Lumberport, Anmoore, Mill Creek, Jackson Mill, Dailey, Holly River State Park, Stonewall Jackson and Rock Cave. This includes the following highways Interstate 79 between mile markers 85 and 129. Route 50 in West Virginia between mile markers 68 and 82. Route 33 between mile markers 1 and 35. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Doddridge, Harrison, Ritchie, Tyler by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 06:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Doddridge; Harrison; Ritchie; Tyler A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Ritchie, Doddridge, southeastern Tyler and northwestern Harrison Counties through 700 AM EDT At 624 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Pennsboro, or 7 miles east of Harrisville, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Salem, Pennsboro, West Union, Ellenboro, Pullman, Greenwood, Blandville, Wolf Summit, New Milton, Wallace, Smithburg, Center Point, Sedalia, Berea and Canton. This includes Route 50 in West Virginia between mile markers 38 and 74. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Buffalo by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-17 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. Target Area: Buffalo The Flood Watch is extended for the following rivers in Wisconsin...Minnesota Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha Counties. For the Mississippi River...including Lake City, Wabasha, Alma Dam 4, Winona, La Crosse, Lansing, McGregor, Guttenberg Dam 10 flooding is possible. FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Flooding is possible. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Wabasha. * WHEN...From late Friday night until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, The river affects low lying areas. At 12.5 feet, Flooding occurs in the field west of the grocery store on Hiawatha Drive. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 AM CDT Monday the stage was 11.1 feet. - Forecast...Flood stage may be reached early Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BUFFALO COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Brown, Cass, Morgan, Schuyler by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 10:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-22 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brown; Cass; Morgan; Schuyler The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River at Beardstown affecting Brown, Morgan, Cass and Schuyler Counties. Illinois River near Havana affecting Fulton, Cass and Mason Counties. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River at Beardstown. * WHEN...Until late Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Seepage problems begin in the Lost Creek Drainage and Levee District. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM CDT Monday the stage was 16.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:45 AM CDT Monday was 16.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Sunday afternoon and continue falling to 13.7 feet Monday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Illinois River Beardstown 14.0 16.2 Mon 9 am CDT 16.0 15.7 15.4
BROWN COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cass, Fulton, Mason by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 10:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-20 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cass; Fulton; Mason The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River at Beardstown affecting Brown, Morgan, Cass and Schuyler Counties. Illinois River near Havana affecting Fulton, Cass and Mason Counties. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River near Havana. * WHEN...Until Friday evening. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Minor flooding begins to agricultural areas not protected by levees. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM CDT Monday the stage was 15.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:45 AM CDT Monday was 15.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Friday afternoon and continue falling to 12.9 feet Monday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Illinois River Havana 14.0 15.5 Mon 9 am CDT 15.1 14.8 14.4
CASS COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Indiana, Westmoreland by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 09:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 09:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Indiana; Westmoreland A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 AM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN INDIANA AND EAST CENTRAL WESTMORELAND COUNTIES At 914 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Vinco, or near Nanty-Glo, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. Locations impacted include New Florence, Seward, Bolivar, Vintondale, and Armagh. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Ontario, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 10:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 11:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Ontario; Wayne A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Wayne and northeastern Ontario Counties through 1145 AM EDT At 1054 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Canandaigua, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph, penny size hail, and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Heavy rains could cause flooding. Locations impacted include Canandaigua, Newark, Williamson, Marion, Lyons, Palmyra, Victor, Clifton Springs, Phelps, Sodus, Chimney Bluffs State Park, Farmington, Walworth, Rose, Huron, Manchester, Wolcott, Macedon, Shortsville and Sodus Point. This includes Interstate 90 between exits 44 and 43. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Gilmer, Harrison, Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 06:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 07:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Gilmer; Harrison; Lewis A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Gilmer, Lewis and southwestern Harrison Counties through 715 AM EDT At 640 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Cedar Creek State Park, or over Glenville, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Weston, Glenville, Stonewall Jackson, Jackson Mill, Cedar Creek State Park, West Milford, Lost Creek, Jane Lew, Sand Fork, Camden, Baldwin, Stouts Mills, Sand Run, Troy, Alum Bridge, Linn, Stumptown, Cedarville, Horner and Normantown. This includes the following highways Interstate 79 between mile markers 83 and 110. Route 33 between mile markers 1 and 3. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
GILMER COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Indiana by NWS

INDIANA COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Blair, Cambria, Clearfield by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 09:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Blair; Cambria; Clearfield The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Blair County in central Pennsylvania Cambria County in central Pennsylvania South central Clearfield County in central Pennsylvania * Until 1000 AM EDT. * At 916 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Belsano to Vinco to Southmont, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Johnstown, Westmont, Ebensburg, Nanty-Glo, Northern Cambria, Patton, Cresson, Gallitzin, Vinco, Loretto, Hastings and East Conemaugh. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Johnson, Leavenworth, Wyandotte by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 07:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 08:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Johnson; Leavenworth; Wyandotte The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Wyandotte County in northeastern Kansas Leavenworth County in northeastern Kansas Johnson County in east central Kansas * Until 815 AM CDT. * At 728 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Easton to Lawrence to near Overbrook, moving southeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Overland Park, Olathe, Shawnee, Lenexa, Leavenworth, Leawood, Prairie Village, Gardner, Lansing, Merriam, Mission, Bonner Springs, De Soto, Parkville, Spring Hill, Tonganoxie, Basehor, Edwardsville, Fairway and Mission Hills. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Missouri near mile marker 0. Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 410 and 423. Interstate 35 in Missouri near mile marker 0. Interstate 35 in Kansas between mile markers 202 and 235. Interstate 635 between mile markers 0 and 8. Interstate 435 between mile markers 0 and 20, and between mile markers 75 and 83. Kansas Turnpike between mile markers 206 and 226. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Columbia, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green Lake by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 18:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Columbia; Dodge; Fond du Lac; Green Lake The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Green Lake County in south central Wisconsin West central Fond du Lac County in east central Wisconsin Northeastern Columbia County in south central Wisconsin Northwestern Dodge County in southeastern Wisconsin * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 650 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Markesan to near Randolph, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Ripon, Randolph, Markesan, Fox Lake, Manchester, Fairwater, Friesland and Astico. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Blue Earth, Brown, Nicollet by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 10:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-17 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Blue Earth; Brown; Nicollet The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota Minnesota River At New Ulm affecting Brown, Blue Earth and Nicollet Counties. .Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall over the past week will cause the Minnesota River at New Ulm to rise above Minor flood stage. The river is expected to continue to rise, nearing Moderate flood stage later this week. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Minnesota River At New Ulm. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 845 AM CDT Monday, the stage was 800.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 845 AM CDT Monday was 800.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 803.5 feet Thursday. - Flood stage is 800.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 804.2 feet on 09/29/2010.
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 11:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Washington FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Indiana, including the following counties, Orange and Washington. * WHEN...Until 345 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 139 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Campbellsburg, Hardinsburg, Livonia, Saltillo, Claysville, Smedley, Bromer, Rosebud, Prowsville and Becks Mill. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adams, Bedford, Blair, Centre, Clinton, Columbia, Cumberland by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 09:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Bedford; Blair; Centre; Clinton; Columbia; Cumberland; Dauphin; Franklin; Fulton; Huntingdon; Juniata; Lancaster; Lebanon; Lycoming; Mifflin; Montour; Northumberland; Perry; Potter; Schuylkill; Snyder; Sullivan; Tioga; Union; York SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 225 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS PA . PENNSYLVANIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS BEDFORD BLAIR CENTRE CLINTON COLUMBIA CUMBERLAND DAUPHIN FRANKLIN FULTON HUNTINGDON JUNIATA LANCASTER LEBANON LYCOMING MIFFLIN MONTOUR NORTHUMBERLAND PERRY POTTER SCHUYLKILL SNYDER SULLIVAN TIOGA UNION YORK
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Blair, Cambria, Clearfield by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 09:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Blair; Cambria; Clearfield A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 AM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN BLAIR...NORTHEASTERN CAMBRIA AND SOUTH CENTRAL CLEARFIELD COUNTIES At 938 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Northern Cambria to Carrolltown to Ebensburg, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Ebensburg, Northern Cambria, Patton, Cresson, Gallitzin, Loretto, Hastings, Carrolltown, Sankertown, Blandburg, Horseshoe Curve and Prince Gallitzin State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BLAIR COUNTY, PA

