Heat Advisory issued for Benton, Buchanan, Cedar, Clinton, Delaware, Des Moines by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 10:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-17 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Blue Earth; Brown; Nicollet The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota Minnesota River At New Ulm affecting Brown, Blue Earth and Nicollet Counties. .Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall over the past week will cause the Minnesota River at New Ulm to rise above Minor flood stage. The river is expected to continue to rise, nearing Moderate flood stage later this week. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Minnesota River At New Ulm. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 845 AM CDT Monday, the stage was 800.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 845 AM CDT Monday was 800.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 803.5 feet Thursday. - Flood stage is 800.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 804.2 feet on 09/29/2010.

BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MN ・ 30 MINUTES AGO