TRUCKEE REGGAE FEST announces "true to the roots" line-up - June 24 & 25, 2022

Today, Rebelution have released the last single from their forthcoming live album, Live in St. Augustine. PRESS HERE to stream “Settle Down Easy – Live in St. Augustine” (from their critically-acclaimed 2018 release Free Rein) and HERE to watch the coinciding live video. A follow up to the band’s uber successful 2016 release Live at Red Rocks (which has been streamed almost 1 billion times), the concert was recorded in full as a seven-piece band set, complete with the signature horns and saxophone combo that Rebelution’s live show has become known for, during their 2021 sold-out tour stop at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre in Florida. The 23-song setlist features a perfect mix of fan favorites including “Roots Reggae Music,” “Sky Is The Limit,” “Safe and Sound,” “Feeling Alright,” “Count Me In,” “Fade Away,” as well as previous singles “Lay My Claim – Live in St. Augustine,” and “Pretty Lady – Live in St. Augustine” (from their GRAMMY-nominated Falling Into Place) and “Satisfied – Live in St. Augustine” from the band’s latest album, In The Moment. Live in St. Augustine will be released next Friday, May 20 via Round Hill Records, and the full track listing can be found below. PRESS HERE to pre-save.

SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO