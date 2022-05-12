Records fall at Arkansas' Meet of Champions

By Jeff Halpern | Photos by Ted McClenning

RUSSELLVILLE — Mountain Home’s boys have had the goal of setting a new state overall record in the 4x800 relay for the longest time.

That goal became a reality in the Meet of Champs Wednesday when they set the new overall record in 7 minutes, 46.36 seconds, breaking Vilonia's mark of 7:52.21 set at teh 2021 Meet of Champs. The previous record of of 7:53.30 by Russellville had stood for 19 years before the Eagles toppled it.

“We knew at the beginning of the season we had a shot at breaking the record,” said Mountain Home head coach Noah Chagnon. “[Assistant] Coach [Will] Norris felt we could compete by the end of April.”

After winning the Class 5A title with a mark of 8:00.80, Chagnon felt the mark was realistic since he was running his team of Anderson Hodges, Andrew Westphal, Bryson Hodges and Ky Bickford for the first time and they were not having to focus on other events. Still Chagnon and Norris were concerned about Springdale Har-Ber, which won the 6A title in 8:00.02; Bentonville, which was second in 6A at 8:04.39 and Fayetteville which was third in 6A at 8:16.39.

“Our main goal was to set the record and not worry about team or conference titles,” said Chagnon.

Mountain Home got off to a lead, led by Bryson Hodges, and at that point, Norris knew a record was possible. “I felt good after Bryson led off for the first leg,” said Norris. “They worked together and showed really good form.

Despite temperatures in the low 90s, Norris said the heat was not a factor especially since there as no wind to worry about.

When Bickford got the baton, he knew the record was within reach when he got to the last lap. “I saw the time was 6:46 and knew if I could make it back in 60 seconds, we’d have the record,” he said.

“I have the best team and even better group of coaches and that is all I could ask for,” said Bryson Hodges, who ran the second leg.

Meet records were also set in the boys and girls 4x200 relays. El Dorado’s boys team of DeAndra Burns Jr., LeVictor Livingston, Quez Waller and Jackie Washington set a record of 1:27.42, breaking the 1-year-old record of Jonesboro’s 1:30.20.

“We set a record? I like that,” said Burns, who ran the anchor leg and was surprised when informed his team set a meet record. “That’s all I need to know. I was hoping we would go 1:26. We didn’t get it, but we got a meet record.”

Burns, also won the long jump when he cleared 22-11 1/2.

Springdale Har-Ber’s foursome of Kennedy Dykes, Korlynn Hall, Laci Gartside and Kinleigh Hall set a record in the 4x200 with a time of 1:41.02, breaking the 1-year-old mark of Bryant’s 1:44.09.

“I’m happy and excited and wanted to do our best for our team,” said Kinleigh Hall, who ran the anchor leg. “This is something we’ve been wanting to do for a long time and we were confident we could do it.

Dykes said, “I’m glad we set a record and we’ve been working hard all year to do it. We sacrificed individual races to set this record.”

Har-Ber head coach Chris Clinton said, ‘I’m proud because these girls have wanted this all year. They work hard every day. They don’t like the workouts, but they do them.”

Bentonville’s girls team of Madison Galindo, Sophia Hinkebein, Macey Hurley and Devyn O’Daniel barely missed the state record in the 4x800 relay when it turned in a winning time of 9:32.01. The state record was set by Bentonville in 2016 of 9:31.46.

“It felt really good out there today, we were hoping to get a new school record,” said Hinkebein.

Galindo said, “It was really tough out there because it was so hot. “I had been sick lately and it felt good to run for each other.”

In the girls pole vault, Fayetteville’s Hannah Estes won with a jump of 12 feet, matching her winning performance in Friday’s Class 6A State Meet. She was unsuccessful on three attempts at 12-10, which would have been the fifth best overall mark in the state. She came back and won the 110 hurdles in 14.82 seconds, leading teammates Julia Gunnell and Solar Kosar, who both finished at 15.22.

“I thought I had 12-10. My first two attempts, I wasn’t hitting it, but my third on I tried, but did not have enough time,” said Estes. “I wanted to go for 13-0, but was excited about hitting 12-0 because that is what I’ve been hitting all year.

“It’s always fun to do well and a lot of fun to do it with your teammates. I love this sport and want to do well and run great times.”

Juliah Rodgers of Class 3A Jessieville won the 1,600 (5:13.26) and 800 (2:18.33). “On the mile, when I was done, it didn’t dawn on me that I had won it, but when I won the 800, I didn’t know if I could win, but I knew I could if I could stay within the other girls until the 300-meter mark and then put in the extra kick,” said Rodgers.

In the mile, she beat Elise Knight (5:21.44) of Valley View and Brooklyn Nicholson (5:22.41) of Russellville by at least eight seconds. In the 800, she edged out Hinkebein (2:18.74), who ran on the Bentonville’s 4x800 wining team and Macy Weathers (2:20.43) of Clarksville.

“This definitely shows that 3A schools can compete against bigger competition,” said Rodgers.

Adrian Carranco of Beebe won the boys triple jump (45-10) and 300 hurdles (39.35). Conway’s Raghan Allen won the 100 (12.01) and 200 (24.77).

“I was very happy because I won both events last year and was able to come back and defend them,” said Allen.

Lake Hamilton’s Olivia Pielemeier won the girls 3,200 in 11:05.06, beating Rylee Patterson of Mountain Home (11:37.68) by 32.68 seconds.

“Considering this is the end of the year, my legs are shot,” said Pielemeier. “It’s not what I wanted, but I’ll take it.”

For complete meet results, go here.