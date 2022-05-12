ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, IN

Country Music News from Thursday, May 12th, 2022

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin Instructor Russell Vossler for a comprehensive series of classes on Thursdays, via Facebook Chat/Messenger,...

“Thiebaud Farmstead” State Historical Marker To Be Dedicated in Vevay

A public dedication ceremony for an Indiana state historical marker commemorating the Thiebaud Farmstead in Switzerland County is scheduled for Saturday, May 21, 2022. The program will begin at 12:00 pm at 5147 E. State Hwy 56, Vevay, Indiana 47043. The dedication is part of the county’s Hay Days, which runs from 10:00 am until 4:00 pm on May 21st and from 12:00 pm until 4:00 on May 22nd . Hay Days gives visitors a glimpse into country living c. 1860. Parking for the marker dedication is available on-site. The text follows for the state marker entitled “Thiebaud Farmstead:” In 1802, French-speaking Swiss immigrants settled the area that became Switzerland County. Encouraged by their success in viticulture, more Swiss families followed, including Frederick and Harriet Thiebaud, who purchased land here in 1818. After local inventor Samuel Hewitt patented a powerful hay press in 1843, the local economy transitioned to hay production. Justi and Mary Thiebaud, who inherited this farmstead, built a barn and hay press in the early 1850s. Like other Switzerland County farmers, they increased hay production through the 1870s, using the Ohio River to reach large urban markets. During this period, commerce, transportation, and industry depended on horsepower, making hay an essential agricultural product. The public is invited to attend the dedication for this marker that examines agricultural history, the importance of hay production, and the contributions of Swiss immigrants to the state. This is the fourth state historical marker to be installed in Switzerland County. For a listing of other markers, see: https://www.in.gov/history/state-historicalmarkers/find-a-marker/find-historical-markers-by-county/indiana-historical-markers-by-county/#switzerland. State historical markers commemorate significant individuals, organizations, places, and events in Indiana history. These markers help communities throughout the state promote, preserve, and present their history for the education and enjoyment of residents and tourists of all ages. For over 100 years the Indiana Historical Bureau, a division of the Indiana State Library, has been marking Indiana history. Since 1946, the marker format has been the large roadside marker, which has the familiar dark blue background with gold lettering and the outline of the state of Indiana at the top. Over 700 of these markers have been installed over the years. For more information about the Indiana Historical Marker Program, including details on this marker, a listing of other markers in the state, or other resources about Indiana, visit the Indiana Historical Bureau’s website at http://www.IN.gov/history or call (317) 232-2535. For more information on the dedication and Hay Days, contact Switzerland County Tourism Director Jon Smith at jcsmith@switzcotourism.com or call 812-427-3237.
SWITZERLAND COUNTY, IN
Death Investigation in Kent

On May 14, 2022 at approximately 1:10 p.m., the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a business on SR 256 and shortly after to a residence on W. Kent Blankenship Rd in Kent, IN for a Death Investigation. The investigation is currently active. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IN
Narcotics Investigation Leads to Three From Milton Ky Arrested

As part of an ongoing narcotics investigation, Detective Kyle Cutshaw, received information regarding the whereabouts of Robert A. Rowlett, 34, Milton, KY, who was wanted on a warrant from Jefferson County for battery resulting in injury to a pregnant woman. The information received indicated that Rowlett was currently staying in the 9000 block of U.S. 421 in Milton, Kentucky.
MILTON, KY
Jennings County Man Killed in Crash Near Seymour

The investigation is ongoing. Seymour-This morning, shortly before 8:00 am, Troopers from the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post began investigating a single vehicle crash that claimed the life of an Elizabethtown, Indiana man. The initial investigation by Sgt. Stephen Wheeles, Indiana State Police-Versailles, indicated that a black 2005 Saturn passenger car,...
SEYMOUR, IN
City
Madison, IN
AGs want enforcement of laws banning intimidation of justices

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has joined with 24 of his counterparts in calling upon U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to enforce the federal law banning efforts to intimidate U.S. Supreme Court justices. Protests have occurred outside the justices’ Washington, DC, area homes, after a...
KENTUCKY STATE
Schneck announces data security breach

Dedicated toll-free response line has been established. Schneck Medical Center announced Friday afternoon it will notify a limited number of patients about a data security incident during which an unauthorized party removed a limited number of files from the Seymour hospital’s systems. Upon learning of the issue, Schneck commenced...
SEYMOUR, IN
Indiana State Police Investigating Officer Involved Shooting

Cedar Grove-Yesterday evening, the Indiana State Police began investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred in Franklin County, Indiana. The initial investigation by Detectives with the ISP-Versailles Post indicated that deputies from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office responded to an address on Main Street in Cedar Grove, Indiana at approximately 10:30 last night after receiving a report of an adult male who was suicidal and in possession of a gun.
CEDAR GROVE, IN
Attorney General Cameron Urges Kentuckians to Report Suspected Election Law Violations to Election Fraud Hotline During Primary

FRANKFORT, Ky. (May 13, 2022) – Attorney General Daniel Cameron today urged Kentuckians to report suspected election law violations during the 2022 primary election to the Attorney General’s Election Fraud Hotline by calling 1-800-328-VOTE. “Kentuckians play a vital role in identifying suspected election violations, and we urge anyone...
FRANKFORT, KY

