Country Music News from Thursday, May 12th, 2022

A public dedication ceremony for an Indiana state historical marker commemorating the Thiebaud Farmstead in Switzerland County is scheduled for Saturday, May 21, 2022. The program will begin at 12:00 pm at 5147 E. State Hwy 56, Vevay, Indiana 47043. The dedication is part of the county’s Hay Days, which runs from 10:00 am until 4:00 pm on May 21st and from 12:00 pm until 4:00 on May 22nd . Hay Days gives visitors a glimpse into country living c. 1860. Parking for the marker dedication is available on-site. The text follows for the state marker entitled “Thiebaud Farmstead:” In 1802, French-speaking Swiss immigrants settled the area that became Switzerland County. Encouraged by their success in viticulture, more Swiss families followed, including Frederick and Harriet Thiebaud, who purchased land here in 1818. After local inventor Samuel Hewitt patented a powerful hay press in 1843, the local economy transitioned to hay production. Justi and Mary Thiebaud, who inherited this farmstead, built a barn and hay press in the early 1850s. Like other Switzerland County farmers, they increased hay production through the 1870s, using the Ohio River to reach large urban markets. During this period, commerce, transportation, and industry depended on horsepower, making hay an essential agricultural product. The public is invited to attend the dedication for this marker that examines agricultural history, the importance of hay production, and the contributions of Swiss immigrants to the state. This is the fourth state historical marker to be installed in Switzerland County. For a listing of other markers, see: https://www.in.gov/history/state-historicalmarkers/find-a-marker/find-historical-markers-by-county/indiana-historical-markers-by-county/#switzerland. State historical markers commemorate significant individuals, organizations, places, and events in Indiana history. These markers help communities throughout the state promote, preserve, and present their history for the education and enjoyment of residents and tourists of all ages. For over 100 years the Indiana Historical Bureau, a division of the Indiana State Library, has been marking Indiana history. Since 1946, the marker format has been the large roadside marker, which has the familiar dark blue background with gold lettering and the outline of the state of Indiana at the top. Over 700 of these markers have been installed over the years. For more information about the Indiana Historical Marker Program, including details on this marker, a listing of other markers in the state, or other resources about Indiana, visit the Indiana Historical Bureau’s website at http://www.IN.gov/history or call (317) 232-2535. For more information on the dedication and Hay Days, contact Switzerland County Tourism Director Jon Smith at jcsmith@switzcotourism.com or call 812-427-3237.

