Mick Foley and WWE fans are going to "have a nice day" when he comes back to the area to perform once again. If you watched WWE in the mid to late 1990s then you know the many faces of Mick Foley. He would appear on television once a week in character as one of his alter egos. Throughout his wrestling career, he would appear as the outlaw, Cactus Jack, the peace-loving hippie Dude Love, or the masked and twisted, Mankind. Mick Foley earned his place in WWE history during the famous 1998 Hell in a Cell Match against The Undertaker when he fell 16 feet from a cage and finished the match after getting knocked unconscious and getting a tooth lodged in his nose. He was an entire generation's version of Evel Knievel.

WEST NYACK, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO