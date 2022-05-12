Interprofessional collaboration leads to significant and sustained reduction in hospital-onset C. difficile infections

In the past two years, COVID-19 has provoked anxiety throughout the world for people worried they and their loved ones would get the virus and suffer tragic consequences. Two new studies in Annals of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology, the scientific journal of the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (ACAAI), showed the different effects of COVID-19 on anxiety. In those with asthma, the pandemic was associated with increased anxiety and asthma symptoms, while in parents of children with food allergies the pandemic led to decreased food allergy related anxiety.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 10 DAYS AGO