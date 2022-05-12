ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Interprofessional collaboration leads to significant and sustained reduction in hospital-onset C. difficile infections

By Science X staff
MedicalXpress
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new study published today in the American Journal of Infection Control (AJIC), suggests that health care facilities can significantly reduce the incidence of hospital-onset Clostridioides difficile infection (HO-CDI) by establishing interprofessional teams to implement selected, evidence-based infection-prevention interventions. "Our project showed that interprofessional collaboration and continuous improvement can...

medicalxpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
scitechdaily.com

COVID-19 Infection Granted Unvaccinated People Strong, Long-Lasting Protection on Par With mRNA Vaccines

Researchers looked at COVID-19 immunity prior to emergence of the omicron variant to help inform vaccine and infection control policy. A study released in JAMA Network Open by investigators at Providence, one of the largest health systems in the United States, and the University of Chicago, found that the level of protection granted by a prior symptomatic COVID-19 infection among unvaccinated individuals was on par with the level of protection provided by mRNA vaccines, with natural immunity providing a longer window of protection than mRNA vaccines. The study was conducted before the emergence of the highly transmissible omicron variant in the United States.
PROVIDENCE, RI
UPI News

COVID-19 vaccine-caused heart inflammation called rare in study

The heart inflammation that followed COVID-19 shots in some teens and young adults is rare and a new study affirms that your risk is extremely low. Inflammation of the heart muscle (myopericarditis) is most often caused by viruses but can also occur after vaccination in rare cases. Safety concerns arose after reports of myopericarditis in recipients of mRNA-based COVID vaccines such as those from Pfizer and Moderna.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infectious Diseases#Cdi#Onset#Infection Prevention#Msn#Rn#Hai#Ho Cdi
WebMD

Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
INDUSTRY
MedicalXpress

Study shows COVID-19 increased anxiety and symptoms for asthma sufferers

In the past two years, COVID-19 has provoked anxiety throughout the world for people worried they and their loved ones would get the virus and suffer tragic consequences. Two new studies in Annals of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology, the scientific journal of the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (ACAAI), showed the different effects of COVID-19 on anxiety. In those with asthma, the pandemic was associated with increased anxiety and asthma symptoms, while in parents of children with food allergies the pandemic led to decreased food allergy related anxiety.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medical News Today

What is the timeline for alcohol withdrawal symptoms?

Alcohol withdrawal refers to a condition that may occur when an individual with alcohol use disorder suddenly stops or significantly reduces their alcohol consumption. A person may notice initial symptoms after a few hours that could last for up to a week or longer. Individuals with alcohol withdrawal syndrome may...
DRINKS
Healthline

Effectiveness of Pfizer's COVID-19 Booster Shot May Drop from 85% to 55% After 3 Months

Researchers analyzed over 11,000 hospital admissions and emergency department visits to see how effective COVID-19 vaccines prevent illness. They found that the three doses of the Pfizer mRNA COVID-19 vaccine are very effective at preventing hospitalizations initially. While that high level of efficacy wanes, experts say the vaccines still provide...
INDUSTRY
Healthline

Types of Medication That Can Cause Tinnitus (Ringing in the Ears)

A wide range of prescription and over-the-counter medications are potentially “ototoxic,” or harmful to the ears. Ototoxic medications can potentially cause tinnitus by damaging the sensory cells located within the inner ear. These cells are needed for balance and hearing. Symptoms of tinnitus may resolve once the medication...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy