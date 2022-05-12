Interprofessional collaboration leads to significant and sustained reduction in hospital-onset C. difficile infections
A new study published today in the American Journal of Infection Control (AJIC), suggests that health care facilities can significantly reduce the incidence of hospital-onset Clostridioides difficile infection (HO-CDI) by establishing interprofessional teams to implement selected, evidence-based infection-prevention interventions. "Our project showed that interprofessional collaboration and continuous improvement can...medicalxpress.com
