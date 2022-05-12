ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Free fire alarm installation provided by Red Cross

By Cheyenne Sibley
 4 days ago
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Every May the American Red Cross puts together the ‘Sound the Alarm’ event to not only help install smoke detectors for free but also to educate people about fire safety.

The Red Cross’s Chief Executive Officer for the Pacific Islands Region, Diane Peters-Nguyen, said “we know that smoke alarms increased the likelihood of people surviving a home fire by more than 50%.”

“So here in Hawaii, single family fires, single home fires, as well as multi-family fires are our most common disasters that we respond to about once every three to four days on all of the islands and with most of them being here on Oahu.”

Diane Peters-Nguyen, Red Cross’s Chief Executive Officer for the Pacific Islands Region

Residents were glad the teams supported the community for their older neighbors and stated that even they learned something new as well.

“But the level of detail that they shared with us, things that we should be thinking of I had not considered,” said resident Michele Luke. “And so it was really good information.”

Red Cross said some of this information people don’t normally think about until it’s too late, so it’s always best to keep your family updated on a plan in case of an emergency.

There are some safety measures you can take to prepare.

“We think that it’s really important for people. First of all, to check every year, there are smoke alarms, do the test,” said Peters-Nguyen. “Practice their escape drills. Be able to get out of the house in two minutes or less, and to have a rallying point where they’re all going to meet up and have roles designated.”

Teams will be going to the Marco Polo building on Thursday, May 12, where a deadly fire broke out in 2017. More information about Sound the Alarm events is on the Red Cross website.

To sign up for a free smoke alarm installation from the Red Cross for your household click here.

