CALEXICO — Dr. Guillermina Gina Núñez-Mchiri has been named the new dean of San Diego State University-Imperial Valley. Her appointment will officially begin on Aug. 4. For Núñez-Mchiri, who currently serves as an associate professor of anthropology and director at the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP), the position marks a return to both SDSU and the Valley community, according to an SDSU media release.

CALEXICO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO