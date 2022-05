After countless requests from fans of the franchise, 343 Industries may finally be bringing back some classic Halo maps for Halo Infinite. In a recent episode of Kinda Funny Xcast, the studio’s creative lead Joseph Staten discussed all things Halo Infinite, including what fans can expect for the future of the game. When asked about the possibility of classic maps making a return, Staten said he’d love for that to happen. “I can talk about some things, but I can’t talk about others,” he began. “There are some great Halo maps. I think we all have our personal favorite: Guardian, Blood Gulch, The Pit. There are a lot of maps that are awesome, right? I think it’d be awesome to play on those maps again, don’t you guys? That sounds like a fun thing.”

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO