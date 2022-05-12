ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Sonos Introduces its Compact "Ray" Soundbar

hypebeast.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the release of its Table Lamp Speaker in collaboration with IKEA late last year, Sonos now introduces a new offering dubbed the Ray, its smallest and most affordable soundbar yet. While most of Sonos’ products command a premium price point, with its $449 USD Beam soundbar previously being...

hypebeast.com

