Elon Musk has now put his $44 billion USD deal to acquire Twitter on hold. The Tesla, SpaceX, and Boring Company CEO took to his favorite social media platform to reveal that he has now put the deal on hold pending verification of some figures relating to fake accounts on Twitter. In particular, he says he’s looking into whether the number of fake accounts on the platform actually does represent less than 5% of the entire user base.

