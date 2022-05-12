Severe Weather Statement issued for Meade by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 11:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 11:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Steuben The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Steuben County in central New York * Until 1145 AM EDT. * At 1100 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Troupsburg, or 21 miles northwest of Wellsboro, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Bath, Campbell, Addison, Woodhull, Jasper, Thurston, Troupsburg, Cameron, Savona and Hammondsport. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

STEUBEN COUNTY, NY ・ 31 MINUTES AGO