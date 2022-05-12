Severe Weather Statement issued for Perkins, Ziebach by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 06:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 07:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Gilmer; Harrison; Lewis A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Gilmer, Lewis and southwestern Harrison Counties through 715 AM EDT At 640 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Cedar Creek State Park, or over Glenville, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Weston, Glenville, Stonewall Jackson, Jackson Mill, Cedar Creek State Park, West Milford, Lost Creek, Jane Lew, Sand Fork, Camden, Baldwin, Stouts Mills, Sand Run, Troy, Alum Bridge, Linn, Stumptown, Cedarville, Horner and Normantown. This includes the following highways Interstate 79 between mile markers 83 and 110. Route 33 between mile markers 1 and 3. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
