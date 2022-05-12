ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey County, CA

Many of Monterey County’s hidden kitchens are culinary knockouts.

By Dave Faries
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFabrice Ronda’s little waffle shop is so well concealed it can cause some unusual situations. One day a neighbor of his found a stranger in the living room of her home, peering around. He was looking to order breakfast. “We’re the underground waffle provider,” Ronda says with a...

Hot Picks 05.12.22

There are five components that make up a fair. You have to have wild, spinning, twirling carnival rides. Foods on a stick in unimaginable combinations are a must, as well. Livestock should be everywhere, from fluffy rabbits to longhorn cattle. And there needs to be a queen, in this case Miss Salinas Valley Fair Carli Hammond, to manage it all. That’s four. There should be one more. Oh, yeah – people! Something like 40,000 fairgoers attend the Salinas Valley Fair every year, or they did. The event is back in the saddle after a two-year Covid hiatus, and it’s likely those crowds will be back in droves for the rides, the donut burgers, arts and crafts, exhibits, baking contests and even the livestock auction. Think that piece of meat looks good on the hoof? You can buy it. May 12 is the last day to purchase all-day carnival ride wristbands for a discounted price. It’s also kids’ day. May 14 is both seniors’ day and armed forces day. Sunday is the last fun day. [DF]
MONTEREY, CA
Morsels 05.12.22

SIREN SONG… There’s a new bakery and lunch spot in the Carmel Crossroads serving sandwiches, salads and wine – and it’s coming in hot with a fried chicken sandwich served on a donut. Can’t make that up. BreadSong, which will soon transform at night to a steakhouse called SteakCraft, is now open. Bakery by day, steakhouse by night. 102 Crossroads Blvd., Carmel. instagram.com/thebreadsong.
SALINAS, CA
Visuals 05.12.22

Monterey Museum of Art (559 Pacific St., Monterey) proudly presents Cuban-born, Los Angeles-based artist and thinker Enrique Martínez Celaya, who is coming back to Monterey County to celebrate one of his and the county’s favorite poets – Robinson Jeffers. The exhibit is titled “The Fire of Heaven: Enrique Martínez Celaya and Robinson Jeffers” and opens Thursday, May 12; it will be on display until October 9. The above piece, “The Fatigue That Comes with Too Much Hoping” (2021, oil and wax on canvas), is one of the more than 20 paintings that will be shown, along with one sculpture. Read an interview with the artist – on his fascination with Jeffers, his time in Jeffers’ Tor House in Carmel, and art in general – in the May 19 issue of the Weekly. [AP]
MONTEREY, CA
California to open first new state park in 13 years

MODESTO — At a scenic spot where two rivers meet amid sprawling almond orchards and ranchlands between San Jose and Modesto, California’s state park system is about to get bigger. On Friday, as part of his revised May budget, Gov. Gavin Newsom is scheduled to announce that the...
MODESTO, CA

