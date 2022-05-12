Artists invited to create historic imaginations of Urbana's Fat Oxen during paint-out

￼he Villages of Urbana Community Association gets a lot of questions about the 1½-story brick house that stands beside the Natelli Community Center on Harris Street.

Thought to have been constructed before the American Revolution, Urbana’s Fat Oxen House is one of the oldest homes in Frederick County.

But although it’s on the National Register of Historic Places, few know its backstory, Villages of Urbana resident Ron Roos, who is also an artist said. That includes people who live in the community where it’s located.

The Villages’ community association wants to close this knowledge gap by creating an informational sign or exhibit to help residents and visitors understand the home’s origins. But members ran into a problem while searching for historic photos of the structure: They could barely find any.

The Villages of Urbana is hoping to find a solution to this dilemma using local talent.

On May 15, the community association will be challenging artists from Urbana and beyond to depict the local landmark as it appeared in the early 1800s, when the Fat Oxen House was at the center of a 1,000-acre farm.

Artists of all ages are invited to spend the day at the historic house, painting, sketching or drawing the structure.

Roos, a member of the community association’s grounds and physical assets committee, hopes the free event will be a community building activity for the Villages and raise awareness for the home’s history. He anticipates it will also fill the void of imagery that currently exists of the structure.

Community manager Aimee Winegar said in a press release that she hopes artists will answer the call to the paint-out this weekend. “The Villages of Urbana is comprised of over 5,000 homes with 16,000 residents,” she stated, “and I know not one that has a sketch, drawing or painting of this community landmark on their walls.”

The lack of photos and artwork that exist of the Fat Oxen House may be because until the early 2000s, it was dilapidated, Roos said.

Built in the Georgian vernacular style by members of the prominent Beall family sometime between 1746 and 1779, the Fat Oxen House initially stood at the center of a sprawling farm, according to information on the community association’s website.

The estate’s unusual name comes from a phrase commonly used in the 17th and 18th centuries to symbolize good fortune and prosperity, according to the website.

The property exchanged hands numerous times throughout its history and fell into disrepair. By the time the Monocacy Land Company bought the house in 1996, it had been vacant for several years, according to previous reporting from The Frederick News-Post.

At that point, the Fat Oxen House was “headed for ruin,” according to a 2003 News-Post article. But the Monocacy Land Company decided to go to extensive lengths to restore it.

With costs running in the hundreds of thousands of dollars, the project involved stabilizing the home’s foundation, scraping its old paint away, repairing the roof and brick walls and removing architectural elements not original to the structure, including a porch.

Now, the house is in its finest condition since the early 1800s, according to Roos.

On June 7, the community association will hold another art contest, inviting only Village of Urbana residents to visualize a possible scene at the Fat Oxen House. The winning artist’s work will be featured on an exhibit sign at the historic structure and they will receive a $200 VISA gift card.

For the May 15 event, all are welcome, Roos said.

The paint-out will also feature art table activities for children and will conclude with a pop-up exhibit, where artists will have the option to present their finished work and compete for ribbon awards.