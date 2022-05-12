ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

EXCLUSIVE Ontario Teachers to invest up to $1 bln in Macquarie offshore wind unit

By Isla Binnie, Susanna Twidale
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35IFf4_0fbMDBqd00

MADRID/LONDON, May 12 (Reuters) - Major Canadian pension fund Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan has agreed to invest up to $1 billion in a new offshore wind business launched by Australia's Macquarie Group Ltd (MQG.AX) to develop projects around the world, the companies told Reuters on Thursday.

Soaring numbers of turbines planted off windy coastlines account for a large chunk of the renewable energy capacity targets set by countries such as the United States and Britain as part of a global drive to reduce planet-warming carbon emissions.

Pension and infrastructure funds often buy stakes in renewable energy generation projects, tempted by the predictable long-term returns, but it is less common for them to assume the risk of projects that have either not yet been built or not yet secured agreements from consumers to buy their power.

Under a deal with Macquarie's newly launched offshore wind developer, Corio Generation, Ontario Teachers' will invest up to $1 billion into the development of 14 fixed-bottom and floating wind farms in South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Ireland and Britain, representing around 9 gigawatts of capacity.

Chris Ireland, Ontario Teachers’ managing director for Greenfield Investments and Renewables told Reuters there were benefits to getting involved earlier along in the process.

"It allows us to get access to good projects, that we can invest in for the long term without being in competition with others," he said.

Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan is one of Canada's biggest pension funds, managing total assets worth around $185 billion.

With demand in the space fierce, several deals for the acquisition of offshore wind projects have attracted hefty premiums in recent years such as Equinor's (EQNR.OL) sale to BP (BP.L) of a 50% stake in two U.S. wind farms in 2020 which booked the Norwegian firm a $1 billion profit.

Denmark's Orsted (ORSTED.CO) last month agreed to sell half of the 1.3 GW Hornsea 2 project in Britain, to a French consortium for 3 billion pounds ($3.69 billion). read more

“The economics of doing development can be more attractive than buying operating projects," Ireland said.

Competition is increasing in the sector as governments around the world push to reduce carbon emissions from their power grids and reduce reliance on energy imports from Russia.

"We are almost at the start of an exponential growth curve," Corio Chief Executive Jonathan Cole told Reuters.

Europe, one of the leading regions for offshore wind invested 41 billion euros ($43.21 billion) in new wind farms in 2021, data from WindEurope showed.

($1 = 0.9489 euros)

($1 = 0.8123 pounds)

Reporting By Isla Binnie in Madrid and Susanna Twidale in London Editing by Marguerita Choy

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

RWE has opened euro account in Russia to pay for gas

FRANKFURT/LEUNA, Germany, May 16 (Reuters) - RWE (RWEG.DE) has opened an account in Russia to pay for gas in euros, a spokesperson for Germany's largest power producer said, preparing to meet Moscow's demands for a new payment scheme ahead of a closely-watched deadline later this month. Germany's economy minister Robert...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Offshore Wind Power#Wind Farms#Wind Turbine#Madrid London#Canadian#Macquarie Group Ltd#Corio Generation
Reuters

Russia gives Credit Bank of Moscow licence to export gold

May 16 (Reuters) - Credit Bank of Moscow (MKB), one of Russia’s largest private lenders, has obtained a gold export licence from the government, it said on Monday, becoming the latest Russian bank to turn to precious metals trade to offset the impact of sanctions. The main operators of...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
Place
Madrid, Spain
torquenews.com

How Much Does Your Electric Bill Go Up With a Tesla Model Y?

How much your Tesla's electric bill will cost you per month depends on your location. Electricity pricing trends can impact how much your Tesla Model 3 or Model Y will add to your electric bill - and those prices can vary from by electricity company. According to Teslanomics on average,...
GAS PRICE
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Global growth worries send dollar to new 20-yr high

NEW YORK, May 12 (Reuters) - The dollar climbed to a fresh 20-year high on Thursday as concerns persisted that central bank actions to drive down high inflation would crimp global economic growth, boosting the currency's safe-haven appeal. Data from the Labor Department showed weekly initial jobless claims rose to...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

436K+
Followers
327K+
Post
207M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy