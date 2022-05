EASTON, Ill. – A three-vehicle accident – two of which were motorcycles – claimed the life of a woman from Pekin. Illinois State Police say the accident happened at 3:16 p.m. Saturday on Illinois 10 in Mason County. Troopers say a truck being driven by a man from Easton was north on Illinois 10, hauling a trailer, and about to make a left turn when both motorcycles behind him attempted to pass, both striking the truck.

MASON COUNTY, IL ・ 16 HOURS AGO