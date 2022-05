It's been 36 years since the need-for-speed blockbuster Top Gun not only made Tom Cruise a global action star, but also inspired him to become a licensed pilot off-screen. His passion for flight grew over the past three decades and by the time he started talking seriously about putting Capt. Pete "Maverick" Mitchell's signature sunglasses back on, he had decided the sequel should "be a love letter to aviation," Cruise tells PEOPLE in a new all-Top Gun special edition. He intended Top Gun: Maverick, which opens May 24, to far exceed what the first movie had, back when the actors shot their closeups in cutaway cockpits on a soundstage in Burbank. In other words: He wanted to film inside the F-18 fighter jets, while doing the flying for real.

