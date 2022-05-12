ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Russia Continues Steel Mill Airstrikes as Ukraine Seeks Prisoner Swap

By Oleksandr Stashevskyi
NBC Chicago
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRussian forces were continuing their airstrikes on the Azovstal steel mill in Mariupol and pressing their advance on towns in eastern Ukraine, the general staff of Ukraine’s armed forces said Thursday. The bombardment came as Ukraine offered to release Russian prisoners of war in exchange for the safe...

