VW Classic Warehouse Walkaround Video Is Chock-Full Of Interesting Cars

By Adrian Padeanu
 4 days ago
With Volkswagen being among the oldest car brands, it goes without saying it has an amazing array of concepts and prototypes in its collection. Some of those gems are locked up at the VW Classic warehouse in Wolfsburg where roughly 200 cars sit under the same roof. YouTuber Jamie Orr had...

Motor1.com covers everything automotive: cars, sportscars, supercars, sedans, SUVs, motorcycles, auto shows, and more. And we do this all while delivering the latest news, car reviews, buying guides, pricing, and premium video.

