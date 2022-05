Not often has Portland landed in the lottery, but here's a look back at what it has done when there. Dame Time is coming to the NBA Draft Lottery. At least, that's what the Portland Trail Blazers hope to see when the ping pong balls get picked at 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 17 in Chicago on ESPN. The team announced superstar Damian Lillard would be the team's representative to the lottery. Well, Lillard's son Damian Jr. actually made the announcement on social media in a short but adorable video. ATTN EVERYONE: Dame Jr has an announcement ??@dame_lillard | #RipCity...

