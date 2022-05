Dr. Barbara Sturm, known for her science-backed and cult-favorite skincare line, has turned her attention to one of the most neglected parts of the body: the feet. Beginning her career in orthopedics, Dr. Sturm has teamed up with Italian shoe brand Aquazzura to create a unique spray for foot care in tandem with a capsule collection of cushiony heels and slides. The spray is formulated with witch hazel, a plankton extract to relieve the feet, hyaluronic acid for softer skin and noni fruit designed to deodorize and soothe. The Foot Spray is catered especially to those always on the go.

SKIN CARE ・ 2 DAYS AGO