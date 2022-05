As the Valley weather turns warm, the air, as always, turns a dusty brown. But now, intermingling and almost overpowering the native dust is a gray cloud of smog. And this gray goo doesn’t just make for pretty sunsets and starless night skies. It can kill. According to the American Lung Association, in its “State of the Air” report, the zone quality data for 1998-2000 grades area counties as having unhealthful air 33 times a year. That’s a 45% improvement from 1995-1996. But, in its 2001 report, the American Lung Association (ALA) gave an “F” grade to Kings County for quality.

LEMOORE, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO