Bedford, PA

Bedford Area School Board to Discuss Preliminary Budget

Bedford County News Digest
Bedford County News Digest
 4 days ago

Bedford Area School Board Looks to Approve 2022-23 Preliminary Budget. BAAUSD Reports $31.3 Million in Total Revenue, and $1.5 Million in Net Loss. School Board to Discuss Proposed Booking Changes and looking to Add New Textbooks.

This is also likely to mean a tax increase, and more details can be subscribed here.

Bedford County, Pennsylvania
