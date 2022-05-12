ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, NC

Warren County Appoints New Assistant Director of Community Services

lakegastongazette-observer.com
 3 days ago

At their May 2, 2022 meeting, the Warren County Board of Commissioners voted to approve the appointment of Bonnie Fitz as the new Assistant Director of Community Services. Fitz will primarily...

www.lakegastongazette-observer.com

lakegastongazette-observer.com

Nearly $400 Million Awarded in Needs-Based NC School Construction Grants

More than two dozen school districts across North Carolina will share nearly $400 million in new state lottery-funded grant awards for school construction, renovation projects and other capital improvements. Among the projects to be funded by the grants, aimed at districts in economically distressed counties, are 14 new or replacement...
POLITICS
lakegastongazette-observer.com

Cancer Support Team receives support from local paper

The Ladies of the Lake Cancer Support Team received a donation last week that has special meaning for Heather Abbott, general manager/advertising executive of the Lake Gaston Gazette Observer and Warren Record newspapers, who made a check presentation to LOL team members on May 5. Abbott, who is also regional...
WARREN COUNTY, NC
lakegastongazette-observer.com

BLESSING of the BOATS May 28 • 12:00 -2:00 PM

Father Jong, Pastor of St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, will bless the boats on Lake Gaston on May 28 from Noon to 2:00 pm. A pontoon boat with Father Jong on board will be anchored on Lake Gaston in front of Waterview Restaurant near the North end of Eaton Ferry Bridge. Boaters can approach the pontoon boat and Father Jong will bless the boat, crew and passengers. Jet Skis are included. Everyone is welcome. Blessing of the boats and/or Fleet is a tradition that began centuries ago in the Mediterranean Sea fishing communities. The belief is that a blessing from the local Priest was meant to ensure a safe and bountiful season. This tradition was brought to the United States by immigrants from the Mediterranean during the 1800’s. Numerous ports in the United States along the East, West, and Gulf Coasts hold annual Boat and/or Fleet Blessing, usually combined with Parades, Pageantry, Catholic Mass and Parties. It is an excellent time to hold the Blessing during the Memorial Day Weekend. St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church has made the Blessing of the Boats an annual event.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, VA

