Rain chances start climbing

By Steve Raleigh
WCPO
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA very warm night is set for tonight through daybreak. Temperatures stay in the 70s until about 11p.m. Our Friday will start in the 60s with plenty of sunshine through the day. A few clouds will gather in the afternoon as...

