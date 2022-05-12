Rain chances start climbing

We have been stuck in a warm summer-like pattern the last seven days, but we will get a break from that soon. However, that means we are in for potential rough weather overnight as that change comes through. All of the Tri-State has been placed in the Marginal Risk, level 1 of 5, for severe weather this evening and overnight tonight. Our two main impacts are damaging winds and large hail, but flooding may be an issue as well, especially after the heavy rain many areas picked up on Saturday. I would say the best areas for these threats are to the west of Cincinnati into southeast Indiana.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO