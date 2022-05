The ABC 6 Weather First Weather Team is tracking Thursday evening very closely, as our next round of storms looks to rumble through the area. While the *exact* timing remains in question, the long-range forecast models are showing the potential for a few strong, possibly severe storms sometime after 6 PM on Thursday. The latest forecast trends are showing damaging wind & large hail as the main threats. Keep it on ABC 6 News on air & online for the latest updates on Thursday's storm potential throughout the week!

ENVIRONMENT ・ 5 HOURS AGO