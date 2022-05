Evander Holyfield’s son won’t be matching the legendary boxer’s incredible start to his career. On Saturday at TrillerVerz 5 at Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif., Evan Holyfield suffered the first loss of his pro boxing career when he was left face down on the mat by a hammer right hand from Jurmain McDonald in the second round. McDonald, a journeyman with a 6-5 pro record, entered the bout as a massive underdog while Holyfield was as high as a -10,000 favorite in the betting, according to Pro Boxing Odds.

INGLEWOOD, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO