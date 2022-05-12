ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Linden, MI

Funding Approved For Health Programs In Lake Linden

By Jack Hall
 4 days ago

U.S. Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters announced $200,000 in funding for the Upper Great Lakes Family Health Center to provide physical and mental health care services in the Lake Linden-Hubbell School District. There are 140 school-based health centers in Michigan, which play a crucial role in providing health...

radioresultsnetwork.com

Substance Abuse Recovery Group To Open U.P. Chapter

On Tuesday, May 17th, Families Against Narcotics (FAN), a grassroots nonprofit organization based in Macomb County, will launch a brand-new chapter in Marquette County. FAN—a community-based program for those seeking recovery from substance use disorder, those in recovery, family members affected by addiction, and community supporters—is thrilled to be able to expand its coverage and help strengthen the network of recovery families in the Upper Peninsula.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

How the State of Michigan Plans to Handle the Baby Formula Shortage

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, the Women, Infants, and Children Program, and Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel banded together to ensure parents who need formula get the resources and support they need to provide for their babies.
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganradio.org

Yes, there's another COVID wave in Michigan. But is this one different?

COVID-19 cases are on the rise again in Michigan, and this time case numbers aren’t a very good indicator of of the spread. Those numbers are rising, but University of Michigan virologist and infectious disease physician Dr. Adam Lauring says that due to the prevalence of rapid home tests, there are likely many more cases than reported. One indicator is the statewide test positivity rate, which is now averaging above 16%.
MICHIGAN STATE
radioresultsnetwork.com

Gov. Whitmer: State Working To Ease Baby Formula Shortages

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced action that the State of Michigan is taking action to address the nationwide baby formula shortage. The governor brought together the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD), including the Women, Infants, and Children Program (WIC), and Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel to ensure parents who need formula get the resources and support they need to provide for their babies.
MICHIGAN STATE
radioresultsnetwork.com

Michigan Looking For More Temporary Foster Parents

Michigan needs more loving foster families to temporarily care for children while the state works to reunify them safely with their biological parents. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has proclaimed May to be Foster Care Month in Michigan. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) during the month is recognizing...
MICHIGAN STATE
radioresultsnetwork.com

M-DOT To Begin US-41 Rebuild In Marquette On Monday

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be investing $3.7 million to rebuild US-41/M-28 from the Front Street roundabout to Furnace Street in the city of Marquette, Marquette County. Work includes 0.6 miles of asphalt rebuilding; cold milling and asphalt surfacing of the roundabout; watermain, storm sewer and drainage repairs...
MARQUETTE, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Covid rates creeping up in St. Clair County

The May 12 monthly Facebook Live session from the St. Clair County Health Department had Medical Health Officer Annette Mercatante share that COVID-19 rates are going up along with the rest of the state. There were 379 new cases reported in the county over the last week. She said testing,...
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MI
northernexpress.com

Could Camp Grayling Grow?

The Michigan National Guard military training complex at Camp Grayling could be getting bigger. Twice as big, in fact. The 148,000-acre camp is looking to make the move to 320,000 acres by requesting access to land managed by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. Camp Grayling is already the largest national guard training facility in the country, so why the bigger footprint? A top reason is that training for 21st century problems—think electronic crimes and wars in space—requires more breathing room so nearby radio and cyber signals aren’t jammed. Proponents see opportunity for job creation and positive economic impacts from trainees who stay and dine in the area. But concerns have also arisen around the proposal, namely as it relates to the environmental impact on key waterways like the AuSable and Manistee rivers, especially as Camp Grayling already has had issues with a toxic chemical plume stemming from their airfield. A 2014 expansion of the camp was scuttled, so will the second time be the charm? We’ll have to wait and see.
GRAYLING, MI
wbkb11.com

Alpena Resident Wins Free Cannabis for 20 Years

The legalization of marijuana has changed how dispensaries sell and market their medicinal and recreational products. It was noticeable this week when one customer won a special prize. A customer at Neighborhood Provisions, Jillian Conley, stopped by Alpena’s first recreational cannabis dispensary to pick up one of Grasshopper Farms featured...
ALPENA, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Mother sues DeVos Children’s Hospital over COVID-19 vaccine requirement for girl’s kidney transplant

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The mother of a teen who needs a kidney transplant is suing Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital over its policy that transplant patients be vaccinated against COVID-19. The lawsuit asks a judge to issue permanent injunction barring Spectrum Health from requiring the girl, 17, to receive the COVID-19 vaccine – and other vaccinations – before she is evaluated for a kidney transplant.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
bigrapidsnews.com

Michigan ranked one of the worst states for improvement of senior lives

Michigan was ranked No. 50 for places where senior lives have improved the most over the last decade, one of the worst-performing states in a comparison of all 50 states and the District of Columbia. According to a report from Seniorly, an online marketplace for comparing senior living communities, seniors...
MICHIGAN STATE
radioresultsnetwork.com

Five Upper Peninsula Airports Awarded FAA Grants

U.S. Debbie Stabenow (MI) and Gary Peters (MI) announced today that the Department of Transportation (DOT) will be awarding $5,591,256 in funding to update safety equipment, repair runways, and invest in other improvements at airports across the Upper Peninsula. These funds are from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grant program.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Skilled trade careers in demand in Michigan -- skilled employees too

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There are plenty of job openings in the trades that aren’t being filled. On Thursday, 11 different Michigan state agencies made their pitch to potential employees during a trades career fair held at the Horatio Earle Learning Center in Lansing. The event was both in-person and online, and offered a chance to connect with plumbers, electricians, surveyors, and many more skilled trades professionals.
LANSING, MI

